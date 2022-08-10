Harry Potter and the smash-hit parody – what’s on in Dublin

From a bonkers musical to a Harry Potter parody, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the capital over the coming days. These are our top picks…

Potted Potter, The Helix

Is it possible to condense all seven Harry Potter books into a 70-minute stage show with just two performers? With Potted Potter, “the unauthorised Harry Experience”, Olivier Award-nominated actors and writers Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner do exactly that. Between them, Dan and Jeff share a whopping 360 roles in this breath-taking, smash-hit parody. They even manage to play a game of quidditch.

Until Saturday, August 13. Times: 4pm & 7.30pm. Tickets from €25. For more info visit https://thehelix.ie/

Whelan’s Folk & Trad Festival 2022

Everyone’s favourite Wexford Street haunt hosts this weekend-long shindig, featuring some of Ireland’s most promising stars – and a few homegrown legends, too. With more than 20 acts across two stages, most of the gigs are free, but keep your eyes peeled for details of ticketed headline events. Genre-busting collective Jiggy are among this year’s performers, as are multi-instrumentalists Sean Regan, Alan Connor and John McLoughlin, aka, Tradalac.

Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14. Times: 8pm. For more info visit https://www.whelanslive.com/

Expand Close Johnny Ward returns for more mayhem in Copper Face Jacks: The Musical / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Johnny Ward returns for more mayhem in Copper Face Jacks: The Musical

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, Olympia Theatre

“The craic is back.” So says the tagline for Paul Howard’s barmy presentation about a “sweet Kerry girl” who falls for a Dublin footballer on the eve of the All-Ireland Final. Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, welcomes Mrs Brown’s Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll to the fold for its latest run, with Johnny Ward reprising his role as the capital’s smooth-talking captain, Gino Wildes. Stephen O'Leary, Rachel O'Connell and Daithi O'Donnell co-star.

Until Saturday, August 20. Tickets from €26 (original tickets for 2020 dates remain valid). For more info visit https://www.3olympia.ie/

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s biblical musical about Joseph, his old man, a coat and some jealous brothers, returns to the stage. OK, we’re over-simplifying the story, but all you need to know is that this latest production, straight from the London Palladium, picked up stellar reviews. Linzi Hateley and Jac Yarrow co-star.

Until Saturday, August 27. Tickets from €21. For more info visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Expand Close Loah performs at The Workman's Club this Saturday / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Loah performs at The Workman's Club this Saturday

Workman’s 10+2, The Workman’s Club

In 2020, the Workman’s Club on Wellington Quay turned ten. Celebrations had to be put on hold, but they’re now making up for it with a cracking series of free gigs throughout August. On Thursday night, five-piece post-rock ensemble Overhead, The Albatross bring the noise, with alt-R&B maestro Monjola setting up shop on Friday. The awesome Loah performs on Saturday, with the thrilling Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra landing on Sunday. You’ll still need a ticket for each show, but hey, it won’t cost you anything.

Thursday, August 11 – Sunday, August 14. Times: 8pm. For more info visit https://theworkmansclub.com/