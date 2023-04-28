Hamilton is finally coming to Dublin — here’s what you need to know

Hamilton, the multi award-winning musical, is coming to Dublin next year. Pic: Danny Kaan

The multi award-winning musical Hamilton is coming to Dublin for the first time next year.

The musical will play a nine-week run at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from Tuesday, September 17, to Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017. It continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until March 2, 2024.

The production continues to play to record-breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany, with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand and an international tour also planned.

A brand-new company for the UK and Ireland tour is currently being assembled from more than 3,000 hopefuls. The full cast for the tour is yet to be announced.

Tickets for the Dublin shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 28, priced from €36.50.

Hamilton follows the story of the American founding father Alexander Hamilton, telling the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical will feature a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway and has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, with book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award Winning Best Musical, In the Heights.