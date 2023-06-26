Guided walk to explore habitats and flora of Glenasmole Valley

This guided walk will explore some of the habitats and flora of the Glenasmole Valley Special Area of Conservation. The route will follow part of the Upper Reservoir Loop walking trail in Glenasmole, also known as Bohernabreena. This is a moderate walk on a mix of surfaces including tarred and gravel walking trails, forest floor and grassland.

The walk will cover 7km and should take 3 to 3.5 hours to complete. Conditions are considered moderate due to slope and trail surfaces. Participants are advised to bring walking boots, rain gear, warm clothes, water and a snack.

The meeting point is at Bohernabreena car-park at 10:45 a.m. No dogs are allowed on the walk.

To book email info@dublinmountains.ie giving the walk name, your name, your mobile number and your ICEW contact details in case of an emergency, or confirm that your ICE is set up on your phone.