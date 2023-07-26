Grease the Musical is coming to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Get the Pink Ladies jackets ready for Grease the Musical as it’s set to hit the stage in Ireland next year.

Tickets for this Thunderbird event are going on sale this Friday so if you’re looking to rediscover Grease or introduce it to the younger generation, this is the perfect event for you.

A statement from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre reads: “The world’s best-loved musical is back! Grittier and more glamorous than ever before. Grease is from the 23rd of April until the 4th of May 2024.

“After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

“With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.

“Directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving.

“Round-up your Burger Palace Boys, pick up your Pink Ladies and re-discover why Grease really is the one that you want this term.”

A performance of Beauty School Dropout in Grease the Musical.

The show is choreographed by the legendary Dame Arlene Phillips.

Louise Redknapp, Jason Donovan and Peter Andre have featured in the UK performances, so hopefully they’ll cross the Irish Sea and embrace what Dublin has to offer.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, 28th of July through Ticketmaster with prices starting from €21.50.