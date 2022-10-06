Ghosts, graveyards and coffins – my night on Dublin’s Ghostbus tour

From sinister surgeons and body snatchers to ghosts and ghouls, Dublin has lots of creepy tales buried deep in its past.

If you’re feeling brave enough, the Ghostbus tour provides a glimpse into the city’s underbelly, bringing the dark side of Dublin’s fair city to life.

The storytellers on board introduce you to some of Dublin’s most horrific and shocking paranormal tales, with visits to the medieval steps at St Audoen's and a hidden city graveyard.

When you hop on board, you make your way through a series of sinister, maze-like chambers, and then mount the steps to the Victorian-themed theatre.

You'll then be brought on a whirlwind tour of Dublin's darkest corners and meet the sinister characters who once lurked there.

Edgar, the actor Mark Schrier, is our storyteller for the night. He lived in LA, before falling in love with an Irish woman. They now have two kids and live in Co Louth.

He spends his time working on the Ghostbus where he provides plenty of history and horror with loads of fun and spooktacular stories based on historic events from Dublin's past.

“Combining comedy, hosting and acting takes a certain kind of person. I used to do comedy street shows years ago, so this job definitely suits me,” Mark said.

“When I first started, I read up on everything and studied a lot of what I present. We touch on the classic Irish stories like Darkey Kelly, the Hellfire Club and Mary Masters of the Shelbourne Hotel.

“It’s a different type of evening in Dublin. It’s scary, but it’s a lot of fun, and the experience is unique and very informative.

“Even if you went to a Halloween horror house, you’d have things jump out at you, but you do not have the history or the interaction.

“The bus itself it’s a character, it’s so well put together. As soon as people come on, I scare them, so it’s a different kind of experience than a regular night out in Dublin.”

Mark's favourite thing is bringing tourists to the graveyard and going to the old church because it’s “very intense”.

“The thing that freaks me out is above a coffin we visit, people show me photos, and something appears right above, looking down on me.

“Someone showed me an angry ghost of a girl yelling at me once,” he added.

Those who are brave enough can see what it is like to be placed inside the very same coffin. Edgar lowers tourists backwards into it, before shutting the lid.

Then, it’s absolute darkness before a small window opens up where you can only see up into the creepy skies of Dublin. Not for the faint-hearted.

If you want to try your chances at seeing a spirit or experiencing something paranormal, you can check out Dublin’s Ghostbus tour here.