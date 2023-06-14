German festival ‘Oktoberfeis’ with an Irish twist coming to Dublin
A new Irish spin on the German festival Oktoberfest is coming to Dublin in October.
'Oktoberfeis' is the much-loved German festival combined with traditional Irish music, food, and culture.
The marquee event will take place at the RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin 2, Friday 6th October.
Founder Craig Reynolds said: “This new festival idea was inspired by the legendary Munich Oktoberfest. We will capture what is most loved about the iconic German festival while adding an authentic Irish twist throughout.
“Oktoberfeis will cater to everyone, from old school Irish trad fanatics, to mainstream festival goers who are just looking for a good night out. Everyone will have a great time, rest assured.
“All of the best of Ireland combined with what we love most about the German Oktoberfest, such as the long biergarten tables, Steins of Beer, and the best of Irish Music and entertainment.”
This festival promises to combine traditional Bavarian revelry with “a Gaelic twist”.
Attendees can expect exhilarating performances from headliners such as Whistlin' Donkeys, George Murphy & The Rising Sons, and Rake the Ashes across 10 dates from the 9th of September to the 21st of October.
As well as this, attendees can expect Irish trad bands, DJs and dancers, authentic Irish food stalls, roving performers, and an eclectic mix of entertainment and competitions.
Octoberfeis promises to transport visitors to “a world where the energy of traditional Irish music seamlessly merges with the festive atmosphere of the original German beer festival”.
The nationwide line-up includes:
Tickets for Oktoberfeis are now available for purchase at the festival's official website. Prices start from €25.