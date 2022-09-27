Gaze Film Festival celebrates 30 years with two mysteries and five days of cinema

Gaze Film Festival Director Greg Thorpe. The festival runs from September 28 to October 2 in Dublin

Attempts to solve two mysterious disappearances are among the highlights of this year's Gaze Film Festival, which begins in Dublin this week.

Now in its 30th year, the festival is the largest LGBTQ+ event after Dublin Pride. It opens tomorrow night and will screen more than 108 features and short films over five days at the IFI and Light House cinemas.

This year, the festival shifts the gaze inward to make space for LGBTQ+ stories that have gone untold. Among the highlights are films like Make Me Famous and Jimmy in Saigon, which go in search of great people who vanished from the narrative.

In 1992, Gaze’s first screening at the Irish Film Institute (IFI) foreshadowed a series of changes that would come just a year later with the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

For new Festival Director Greg Thorpe, who ran the arts and culture programme at Manchester Pride for six years, opening night is about living up to this legacy.

“Some queer festivals come from political activism and community. Others are more commercial, they serve the city and its culture,” he said.

“The best film festivals navigate between those two points: they’re political but also shine a torch for the people of a city to say - you’re welcome here.”

After his family left Dublin many years ago, this has been an emotional homecoming for Greg.

“We went from being the Dublin Gay and Lesbian Film Club to embracing the whole community. Art and film are so good at taking the temperature of now and predicting the future, so people expect a lot from a film festival. And that’s a good thing,” he said.

This year, the festival hopes to introduce young Irish filmmakers to their cinematic heritage. It is showing the 1972 John Waters film Pink Flamingos, celebrating its 50th year, and the 1992 Gregg Araki film The Living End, a black comedy that deals with the peak of the AIDS crisis.

Expand Close Make Me Famous, showing at the Gaze Film Festival in Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Make Me Famous, showing at the Gaze Film Festival in Dublin

Among some of the most anticipated films coming to Dublin this year is Make Me Famous. The film follows Director Brian Vincent’s pursuit of Edward Brezinski, a Detroit-born artist from New York’s art scene of the 1980s.

Through interviews with people who knew him, the film investigates Brezinski’s disappearance and whether he’s still alive, until a big discovery brings them answers. The film will be screened on September 29.

This investigation into the artist’s life brought Brian and his crew to Ireland to hear from famed artist David McDermott who had inspired Brezinski during his prime.

“Edward looked up to David, so he was able to give us an insight into his inner world,” producer Heather Spore said.

“Edward understood his own sexuality and expected others to understand it at a time when it was so often not.”

Set to be screened on September 30, Jimmy in Saigon is also a film shrouded in mystery.

LA-based director Peter McDowell was just five-years-old when his brother, a Vietnam veteran, disappeared from their lives to go back to the country where he had fought.

Expand Close Jimmy in Saigon, showing at the Gaze Film Festival in Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jimmy in Saigon, showing at the Gaze Film Festival in Dublin

“He was the eldest of six children and I was the youngest,” Peter said. “I thought I was the only gay kid in the family.

“My brother was always secretive and he lived during a time when there was a lot of shame around sex and drugs. I got to know him through a series of letters he had written and by seeking out his friends.”

Ahead of opening night, the festival’s director is excited to present the Irish short films handpicked for this year.

“Queer cinema has had a bumpy road,” Mr Thorpe said. “Just a few years ago, films helped people come out and show the world who they were, but now we get to see everything that comes after.

“Marginalised people can tell universal stories. This year, you’ll get to see a lot of that.”

Films from over thirty countries will be screened this year. For full details on the festival programme visit www.gaze.ie