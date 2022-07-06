Fundrum Family Festival offering everything from dinosaurs and hip-hop to clowns and yoga

The first ever Fundrum Family Festival takes place from July 8-13

South Dublin’s newest festival kicks off at Dundrum Town Centre this week, offering everything from bumblebee displays and seahorse aquariums, to yoga classes and hip-hop lessons.

The inaugural Fundrum Family Festival, running on Pembroke Square from July 8-13, is a five-day event featuring an array of live acts, workshops, magic shows and food fare.

Musical highlights include the National Clown Orchestra, who play a variety of styles ranging from jazz and cabaret to funk.

Dino Live will allow children to interact with amazingly lifelike dinosaurs, such as Trixie the Giant T-Rex, Terry the Triceratops and Vinnie the Velociraptor, presented as an entertaining theatrical performance.

Adults and kids will have an opportunity to meet beekeeper Asheena, who has been attending to seven hives on the roof of Dundrum Town Centre since 2018.

Seahorse Aquariums will offer free educational talks and allow guests get up close and personal with a variety of marine life.

The festival will also feature arts and crafts, family yoga, circus tricks, hip-hop for kids and sensory classes for babies.

John Dunne, Donnybrook Fair’s head chef, will be on hand to demonstrate some exciting summer recipes.

Fundrum by Night, aimed at over-18s, will see Pembroke Square transformed into a ‘date night hub’, with live DJ sets between 7-9pm and plenty of takeaway food and drink options.

While all events are free, advance booking is recommended as walk-ins on the day will be subject to availability.

For more information visit www.dundrum.ie