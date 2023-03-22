From Mother Goose to Hugh Grant’s birthday – what’s on in Dublin this week

Celebrated stand-up, a pantomime classic and the return of a legendary music maker. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

Mother Goose, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Gandalf has arrived in Dublin. The incomparable Ian McKellen headlines this goofy update of a pantomime classic. McKellen portrays the eponymous Mother Goose, salty matriarch of Britain’s zaniest animal sanctuary. Expect lots of fizzy pop songs, fabulous one liners and furry, tap-dancing puppets. Comedian John Bishop was due to star alongside McKellen but has “taken compassionate leave”. Bishop’s standby, Gabriel Fleary, will now play the role of Vic Goose.

Until Sunday, March 26. Tickets from €21.50. For more info visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Sara Pascoe, Vicar Street

The host of Out of Her Mind and The Great British Sewing Bee returns with a new stand-up show, Success Story. In it, Pascoe fondly recalls her teenage years and shares a rib-tickling anecdote about an invitation to perform stand-up at Hugh Grant’s birthday party. We wouldn’t dare spoil the details, but let’s just say that Pascoe describes it as the worst gig of her career. You’re dying to know what happened now, aren’t you?

Thursday, March 23. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: €28. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com

When Rachel Met Fiona, The New Theatre

Rachel (Emma Dargan-Reid) and Fiona (Éilish McLaughlin) fall for one another at an ordinary book club night. Sadly, that’s where their blossoming romance ends. A year later, Rachel and Fiona bump into each other on the street. Why wasn’t there a second date, why didn’t Rachel call and what, exactly, happened? Colette Cullen’s witty love story received rave reviews following its London premiere in 2021. Iseult Golden directs.

Until Saturday, April 1. Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 7.30pm. Tickets: €16 - €20. For more info visit https://thenewtheatre.com/

Micky Flanagan, 3Arena

Much has changed since Micky Flanagan last visited Dublin. For a start, the world shut down for a while, and the mischievous British comic turned 60. Indeed, Flanagan’s milestone birthday casts a shadow over his new show, ‘If Ever We Needed It’, which features lots of observational gags about growing old and the joys of modern life. The usual, then.

Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €33.50. Phone-free show. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/

Expand Close Gemma Hayes will showcase her new single at Whelan's / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gemma Hayes will showcase her new single at Whelan's

Gemma Hayes, Whelan’s

Believe it or not, it’s almost 21 years since Tipperary’s finest released her Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut, Night on My Side. The magical Hayes sound continues to enthral, and a new single, A Reminder of Another, is imminent. It will likely feature on the setlist when Hayes returns to her old Wexford Street haunt this weekend. Might a few of her old pals swing by for a duet? We certainly hope so.

Sunday, March 26. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €25. For more info visit www.whelanslive.com

Henry Rollins, Vicar Street

The esteemed punk rock icon dons his storytelling hat for a new speaking tour, aptly titled Good to See You. Yep, it’s been a while since we welcomed the inimitable Washington performer to these shores. The former Black Flag and Rollins Band frontman is keen to share tales of life on the road in a pre-Covid world and of the “truly crazy/memorable events that transpired over the last couple of years”. You have our attention, Henry.

Sunday, March 26. Time: 8.30pm. Tickets: €35. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com/