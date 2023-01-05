From heavy metal to light relief – what’s on in Dublin this week

Heavy metal royalty, acclaimed Irish theatre and the return of a homegrown comedy hero. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

Trivium, The Helix

The heavy metal connoisseurs return in support of their 10th LP, the critically acclaimed In the Court of the Dragon. After 24 years, one million album sales, a Grammy nomination and countless accolades, it’s safe to assume that frontman Matt Heafy and his boys now stand among the greats of the genre. But are the Florida rockers as good in the flesh as their heroes, Iron Maiden and Metallica? There’s only one way to find out.

Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets from €39.05. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/

Women’s Christmas, The Workman’s Club

To mark Nollaig na mBan, The Workman’s Club on Wellington Quay hosts a woman-fronted music festival in aid of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. Some of the coolest names in the business will share the stage, including Bobbi Arlo, Jackie Beverly, Katie Phelan, Lauren Ann, Reevah, Saorise Moncrieff and Jena Keating. The festival has also teamed up with The Girls Room (Dublin’s first women-only nightclub) and Nocturnal Animals for two late-night events.

Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8. Tickets: €10 (day) / €25 (weekend). All ticket proceeds in aid of DRCC. For more info visit https://theworkmansclub.com/

Jarlath Regan, Liberty Hall Theatre

Jarlath Regan returns with his new stand-up show

Jarlath Regan returns with his new stand-up show

Everyone’s favourite joke-telling podcaster returns to a Dublin stage this weekend, and guess what? He’s bringing a film crew. Yep, Jarlath Regan is recording his new show, Jarzilla, right here in the capital. Since lockdown, the Irishman Abroad host has moved back home with his family following a 10-year stint in the UK. So there’s a lot to talk about.

Friday, January 6 (sold out) & Saturday, January 7 (tickets available). Time: 8pm. Tickets: €25. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

First Fortnight, citywide

Challenging mental health prejudice through arts and cultural action, this year’s First Fortnight festival features a rich and diverse programme of events. Highlights include A Celebration of Hope on Nollaig na mBan, with Erica Cody and Robert Grace (Smock Alley Theatre, January 6); Dublin Story Slam, with comedian and MC Sharon Mannion (The Sugar Club, January 10); and Spliced, Timmy Creed’s hurling-themed one-man show (Croke Park Community Centre, January 7 and 8).

Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 15. For a full schedule of events visit https://www.firstfortnight.ie/

Whelan’s Ones to Watch 2023

The popular Wexford Street haunt once again plays host to some of Ireland’s most exciting new acts. Somewhere in this eclectic line-up is your new favourite artist of the year. Deep breath, everyone – the jam-packed bill includes Eoghan Daly, Brid Lyons, Gurriers, Trophy Wife, Lucy Gaffney, Sky Atlas, Anie Valentine, Sammy Copley, Katie Phelan, George Houston and Siobhan Franks. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg…

Thursday, January 5 – Sunday, January 8. Tickets: €7 (day) / €15 (weekend). For more info visit https://www.whelanslive.com/

The Cloudspotter, Bewley’s Café Theatre

Michael J Harnett’s acclaimed three-hander tells the story of Thomas, a 16-year-old who lives with his beloved ‘Nan’ near the Five Lamps. He is practically an orphan, and she has started to show signs of dementia. What does the future hold for this unlikely pairing, and is it true that Thomas has just landed a role in a big budget movie? Expect to have your heart strings pulled and your funny bone tickled. Brenda Brooks, Callum Maxwell and Deirdre Monaghan co-star.

From Monday, January 9 – Saturday, February 4. Time: 1pm. Tickets: €10 - €15. For more into visit https://www.bewleyscafetheatre.com/