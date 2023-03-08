From classic country to comics – what’s on in Dublin this week

Award-winning theatre, country music royalty and the return of Dublin’s premier pop culture convention. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Vicar Street

Some of Ireland’s finest contemporary music makers descend upon the Liberties this Thursday for the annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event. You know the score. While the nominated bands and solo artists entertain the masses, a team of industry-based judges will convene in a secret location nearby to decide which of them released the best Irish Album of the Year. Plus, the winners go home with a €10,000 prize fund. Live performers on the night include Anna Mieke, Aoife Nessa Frances, Just Mustard, Thumper and Pillow Queens.

Thursday, March 9. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets: €33. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

Frigid, Bewley’s Café Theatre

Rosa Bowden’s one-woman show tells of teenager Niamh O’Reilly whose giddy friends are desperate to arrange her first kiss. But what if Niamh doesn’t want to kiss anyone - and what would happen if she decided to do things on her own terms? Set in 2007, Bowden’s critically acclaimed coming-of-ager was a huge hit at last year’s Dublin Fringe Festival. Hildegard Ryan directs, with sound design and DJing by Ciaran Gallagher.

Until Saturday, March 25. Time: Monday – Saturday, 1pm. Tickets: €10 - €15. For more info visit https://bewleyscafetheatre.com/index.php

Country to Country, 3Arena

Country music star Zac Brown on stage with James Taylor. Pic: Reuters

Country music star Zac Brown on stage with James Taylor. Pic: Reuters

Europe’s biggest country music festival returns. For three whole days, the world’s top-selling country superstars – including legendary US stalwarts Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett and Lady A – swap musical tales of love, heartache and regret under a single roof. Celebrating ten years on the go, this year’s C2C extravaganza also features Texas-based favourites Midland, rising Louisiana superstar Jordan Davis, and veterans, Old Crow Medicine Show. Don’t forget your Stetsons...

Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Doors: 5pm. Tickets from €62.45. For more info visit https://3arena.ie/

Hangmen, Gaiety Theatre

Martin McDonagh is having a bit of a moment. Will the beloved storyteller collect an Oscar this weekend for The Banshees of Inisherin? We certainly hope so. In the meantime, his Olivier Award-winning Hangmen finally receives its Irish premiere at the Gaiety. Killian Scott, Gary Lydon and Denis Conway join forces for this darkly funny display about a professional executioner and small-town pub owner named Harry, whose world begins to crumble following the abolition of hanging in 1960s England. Andrew Flynn directs.

Saturday, March 11 – Saturday, April 8. Time: 7.30pm (2.30pm matinee on Thursdays and Saturdays after March 11). Tickets from €19. For more info visit https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/

Dublin Comic Con, Convention Centre

Michelle Gomez in character as Missy in Doctor Who

Michelle Gomez in character as Missy in Doctor Who

Sci-fi enthusiasts and comic book nerds rejoice - the renowned celebration of pop culture fandom is back featuring interactive sets, a cosplay village, a trader’s hall, tabletop gaming, workshops and much, much more. Special guests include actress Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina); Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, Bates Motel, The Walking Dead); and Father Ted favourites Michael Redmond, Joe Rooney, Ben Keaton and Patrick McDonnell.

Saturday, March 11 – Sunday, March 12. All ages welcome. Doors: 9.30am. General entry tickets: €22.50. For more info visit https://www.dublincomiccon.com/

Gold in the Water, Project Arts Centre

Shane O’Reilly and Paul Curley’s quirky musical imagines a first-year wedding anniversary thrown into disarray by the arrival of a mysterious goldfish. Bart (Matthew Malone) and Harvey (Domhnall Herdman) have no idea where the fish came from and, upon visiting an irate pet shop owner, our happily married protagonists begin to question their ability to handle the unexpected. Ronan Phelan directs.

Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 26. Full price tickets: €26. For more info visit https://projectartscentre.ie/