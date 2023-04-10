From Bowen to Barrytown: How writers have always had a lasting connection with Dublin

As a new book charts the lives of writers living in Dublin, Dermot Bolger remembers one famous novelist’s link to his own family’s move to Finglas in 1948

The novelist Elizabeth Bowen was responsible for my family moving to Finglas. This is the truth, but as truth is complex, I’d better elaborate.

Bowen never knew my parents, but if her father hadn’t suffered a nervous breakdown in 1907, when she was seven, which caused her family to sell their Dublin home and move to England, there is a fair chance I might have not been born in a Finglas bedroom, 52 years later.

Let me explain. Bowen was born in her family’s Dublin home, 15 Herbert Place – a Georgian three-storey terraced house overlooking the Grand Canal.

Summers were spent in her family seat, Bowen’s Court, in Cork. But, as the title of her 1942 memoir, Seven Winters, testifies, winters were spent in Herbert Place, where “early dusks, humid reflections and pale sunshine seemed a part of its being”.

By the time her memoir appeared (with Bowen’s address, on wartime Dublin visits, being The Shelbourne Hotel, from where she dispatched reports about Ireland to British intelligence), 15 Herbert Place was subdivided into flats, housing country people hoping to make new lives here.

My most recent book, Other People’s Lives, describes my parents enjoying a brief wartime honeymoon, before embarking on the mysteries of married life in a top storey flat in 15 Herbert Place: a room that was probably Bowen’s nursery.

My seafaring father had been bombed on dangerous voyages to Lisbon on Irish ships. By 1948, his voyages were less dangerous, but after returning from one, my mother told him how his eldest child, a carefree three-year-old, had embarked on a dangerous voyage of her own.

If Bowen had passed Herbert Place and glanced up at her old nursery window, she would have seen how my sister grew so fascinated by the canal barges that she had climbed out onto the window sill for a better view.

My terrified mother, thankfully, grabbed her in time before she fell. My father was shown a copy of The Evening Herald with an advertisement for new houses being built in a rural village called Finglas.

Taking a single-decker bus into the countryside beyond Glasnevin Cemetery, they purchased a home off the plans.

Patrick Kavanagh's statue keeps an eye on the barges on the Grand Canal

We left Herbert Place, but there was something in the atmosphere of that “winter house” because my sister, who had climbed onto that windowsill, has followed in Bowen’s footsteps, becoming a successful novelist under the penname Laura Elliot.

Being a city perpetually crammed with writers, Dublin is awash with such connections. Now, Chris Morash has written a fascinating new book, Dublin: A Writer’s City, which brilliantly joins up the jigsaw of the lives that different generations of Dublin writers lived on those same streets.

Morash imagines Bowen staring from a window at the back of her house, 50 years after she left Herbert Place. She would be staring directly into Herbert Lane where the tiny Pike Theatre was located in what was once a stable for carriage horses owned by Herbert Place residents.

Here, in 1955, the first complete English language production of Beckett’s Waiting for Godot was staged, with one character, Pozzo, dressed and speaking like her father.

From that window she could have seen Brendan Behan (who briefly lived one street away) saunter down the lane in 1954 to see his first play, The Quare Fellow, performed in that experimental theatre, after being rejected by The Abbey.

In 1957, she would have seen gardaí swarm down it to arrest the Pike’s director, Alan Simpson, for “presenting for gain an indecent and profane performance” of The Rose Tattoo by Tennessee Williams.

The indecency stemmed from a condom being thrown across the stage, but in 1950s Dublin the cast couldn’t find a condom. Therefore the action was mimed, causing a policeman to testify that what “he didn’t see” thrown was definitely a condom.

Myriad literary worlds existed around Herbert Place, from Bowen’s childhood of crinoline governesses to the excesses of ‘The Catacombs’, as the basement of 13 Fitzwilliam Place was known.

Brendan Behan switching on the Christmas lights in Dublin in 1959

Here, Bohemian revellers drank until dawn, while the leaseholder eked out a living by claiming the deposit payable on bottles returned to pubs.

Close by was Baggotonia, where Patrick Kavanagh lay on the canal bank, eulogising the barges that once mesmerised my sister.

Dublin is a city where different social classes exist within sight of each other. Behan jokingly recalled how, during his Russell Street childhood, his friends despised children from the nearby “redbrick respectability” of Clonliffe Road.

“It was suspected that some of them took piano lessons… while we… took anything we could lay our hands on which was not nailed down,” he said.

If you want a book that pieces together Behan’s inner city, Eavan Boland’s Dundrum, Roddy Doyle’s fictional Barrytown or the Howth heather where Molly Bloom said yes, then Morash’s book is a joy to dip into and see familiar places revealed in a fresh light.

Dublin: A Writer’s City, by Chris Morash, is published by Cambridge University Press