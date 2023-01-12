From Boston to ballet – what’s on in Dublin this week

From Celtic punk royalty to world-renowned ballet, check out our top picks for the week ahead…

Dropkick Murphys, 3Arena

America’s fiercest Celtic punk merchants return. Ken Casey and his merry band of Massachusetts warriors recently released their eleventh studio LP, This Machine Still Kills Fascists. The record opts for a more pared back, country and folk sound, but don’t be fooled, Dropkick Murphys will almost certainly blow the roof off the 3Arena this weekend. Just wait until they unleash the big Boston tune – you know the one.

Saturday, January 14 (rescheduled date – all previously purchased tickets remain valid). Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets: €47.95. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

The Red Devils Roadshow, Civic Theatre

“A group therapy session for Manchester United fans”, this richly populated, conversational stage show features a household favourite (Simon Delaney) alongside sports podcaster and writer (Tom McDermott) and comedian and impressionist (Al Foran). Together, these passionate footie fans deliver a humorous and insightful 90-minute chat about the highs and lows of United’s fruitful yet occasionally heart-breaking history.

Sunday, January 15. Time: 3pm. Tickets: €22. For booking info and more, visit https://www.civictheatre.ie/

It’s that time of the year when the capital pays its respects to the incomparable David Bowie. Highlights include An Evening with Gerry Leonard, in which Bowie’s former guitarist and musical director revisits the great man’s songbook (Friday, January 13, Whelan’s), and a special screening of Brett Morgen’s extraordinary 2022 documentary, Moonage Daydream (Saturday, January 14, Light House Cinema). Fancy dress enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that The Bowie Ball also makes a welcome return to Opium.

Until Sunday, January 15. For a full schedule of events visit www.dublinbowiefestival.ie/

Swan Lake, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

For the first time in its 100-year history, the Estonian National Ballet company touches down in the capital, bringing with it a mesmerising, full-length performance of the Tchaikovsky classic. The Irish National Opera Orchestra features as part of this lavish and internationally lauded production that includes a phenomenal touring company of more than 70 classically trained dancers.

Until Saturday, January 15. Tickets from €31. For more info visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

Classical Tunes from Classic Cartoons, National Concert Hall

Gavin Maloney conducts the RTÉ Concert Orchestra - and tenor Gavan Ring - for this delightful presentation of classical music pieces from iconic 20th century cartoons. RTÉ Lyric fm broadcaster and movie expert Aedín Gormley is our host, and the concert will include live renderings of classical greats that formed integral components of everything from Disney’s 1940 feature, Fantasia, to Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Simpsons.

Sunday, January 15. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets: €15 - €42.50. For more info visit www.nch.ie/Online/default.asp

24/7 Bliss, Smock Alley Theatre

This tantalising theatrical undertaking from emerging Dublin-based company, Bluehouse Theatre, tells the story of Marina who works at a 24-hour dry-cleaners in the city. To help pass the time, Marina – with assistance from a musical weatherman on the wireless - regularly concocts stories about the items her customers forget to collect. Things get a little emotional in this promising new show from writer Iseult Deane, presented as part of this year’s First Fortnight festival.

Friday, January 13 – Sunday, January 15. Tickets: €15 - €18. For more info visit https://smockalley.com/