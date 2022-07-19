Free ‘Summer Sunday’ family event to take place in Dublin next month

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy and Christian Doyle (7) join giant butterfly Eimear Phelan on Dame Street for the launch of the ‘Summer Sunday’ event on August 7. Pic: Colin Keegan

Dublin City Council will pedestrianise part of the city centre next month to make room for a free family-friendly event.

College Green and Dame Street will host a ‘Summer Sunday’ event from 12pm to 4pm on August 7.

On that day the area will be traffic-free, offering a unique opportunity for all ages to enjoy on-street entertainment and free family fun.

The event will have a colourful carnival theme with performers, stilt walkers and jugglers, as well as an antique carousel ride, circus skills workshops and face-painting.

The street will have lots of extra outdoor furniture to relax and enjoy a picnic. Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said this will be an “unmissable” event.

“Summer Sunday will be an unmissable occasion to see and appreciate College Green and Dame Street in a whole new light with no traffic,” she said.

“The carnival theme will be full of joy and colour and is sure to bring lots of family fun and entertainment for everyone.”

The area from College Green to the junction of South Great Georges Street will only be accessible to pedestrians and cyclists between 7am and 7pm on Sunday, August 7.

To minimise disruption, cycle parking will be provided but cyclists must dismount to enter the event area.

Buses which normally travel eastwards to Dame Street and College Green will be diverted to Parliament Street. Westward buses will be diverted to the South Quays and then South Great Georges Street.

Information on Bus diversions and stops can be found on Dublin Bus website. The LUAS will operate a normal Sunday service.

Southbound traffic will be diverted to the South Quays, Lower Bridge Street and Upper Dame Street. Northbound traffic will be diverted via Winetavern Street.

Access to Grafton area car parks will be from South Great Georges Street and Exchequer Street.

Disabled parking will be temporarily relocated from Foster’s Place to D’Olier Street for the duration of the event.

The taxi rank at Foster’s Place and at College Green will be closed for the duration of the event. A temporary extended taxi rank will be available on D’Olier Street.