Free summer music festival in Balbriggan and Blanchardstown announced with impressive line-up

Soule will be performing at the summer festival.

A free summer music festival in Balbriggan and Blanchardstown have been announced with ab amazing line-up.

The inaugural ‘Unison Festival,’ Fingal’s newest and most vibrant summer music festival, is taking place on Saturday 8th of July at Bremore Castle in Balbriggan and Sunday the 9th of July at Millennium Park in Blanchardstown.

This two-day festival promises to be an “unforgettable experience” for all to enjoy.

Unison Festival features a lineup of talented artists across a range of genres from pop to soul-infused funk and afrobeat, with headliners including the sensational Soulé, Toshín, Yankari, and Prymary Colours.

Joining them will be Discovery Gospel Choir, New Brass Kings, MT Project, Ships Wheel, Dublin Blackthorn, and captivating dance acts OfficialPAK and Jithu’s Dance Studio.

In addition to the music and dance performances, Unison Festival will feature a vibrant food and craft market, offering an array of food and unique crafts for festival goers to explore and enjoy.

AnnMarie Farrelly, Chief Executive of Fingal County Council said: “Fingal County Council is delighted to bring you the inaugural ‘Unison Festival,’ happening at Bremore Castle and Millennium Park.

“Fingal’s newest summer music festival will bring together talented artists, local and national, across an exciting range of genres along with a vibrant food and craft market and I look forward to this becoming an annual celebration of music, culture, and community in our young diverse and vibrant communities of Blanchardstown and Balbriggan.”

The festivities will kick off each day at 12.00pm and continue until 7.00pm, ensuring a day full of music and community spirit.

Unison Festival is committed to providing an inclusive and family-friendly environment for the communities of Balbriggan and Blanchardstown, with no tickets required for entry.

The event is a strictly no alcohol event and people are encouraged to take public transport to the venues, both of which are easily accessible by public transport.

For more information and updates, visit the Unison Festival website.