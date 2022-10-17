Free Liberty Vibe concert to take place in north inner city park

R&B act Cosha will headline the Liberty Vibe event this Saturday

A free open air concert will take place in Dublin this Saturday, as Liberty Park in Dublin’s north inner city hosts a series of live performances.

Kicking off at 3pm until 9pm, Liberty Vibe will feature a range of artists showcasing emerging local talent from pop to R&B, funk to electronica, and hip-hop to jazz.

Irish R&B act Cosha will headline the event. Raised between Dublin and Wicklow, Cosha made her Glastonbury Debut in 2017 and has collaborated with Charli XCX and Nile Rodgers.

Also taking to the stage is seven-piece Dublin band, Cooks But We’re Chefs, known for their eclectic fusion of jazz, soul and hip-hop.

Electric punk duo Nixer and urban dance crew Black Canvas Curations will also perform.

Sister duo Zeztra, singer-songwriter Chloe Harris and hip-hop performer Temi NLA will take to the stage, making it a special performance for the local north inner city artists performing on their home turf.

Conan Wynne, aka Contour, will be providing stage visuals throughout the six-hour event.

“One of the few positive takeaways from the pandemic was that it helped us to re-imagine how we could use outdoor spaces for live events,” said Dublin City Arts Officer Ray Yeates.

“Liberty Park is just a tiny patch of the city, but the intimate concert will further demonstrate the potential for similar temporary cultural events and happenings.

“It is wonderful to see so many local artists playing at the concert. Music sounds better shared, and I would invite the local community, as well as visitors, to be inspired by our local talent.”

Liberty Park, on Foley Street, is within five minutes walking distance from Connolly Station.