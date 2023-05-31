Forbidden Fruit, Soft Cell, Lionel Richie, Wagatha Christie and more — what’s on in Dublin this week

Lucy May Baker as Rebekah Vardy, Vernaa Vyas as Mrs Justice Steyn and Laura Dos Santos as Coleen Rooney perform on stage in a production of "Vardy v Rooney The Wagatha Christie Trial" Media Call at The Ambassadors Theatre on April 06, 2023 in London, England.

Forbidden Fruit Festival, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

The annual Kilmainham June Bank Holiday music extravaganza continues to evolve, and this year’s Forbidden Fruit boasts an eclectic ensemble of major pop and electronic favourites, past and present. Swedish DJ Eric Prydz (the Call on Me dude) swings by for his first Dublin show in 11 years. Joining him is British hip hop streaming sensation Central Cee, Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, Irish DJ superstar Annie Mac, US house and techno legend Honey Dijon, and Romy of The xx who brings her solo project to Forbidden Fruit for the first time. That’s just the tip of the iceberg…

Saturday June 3 & Sunday June 4. Tickets: €74.50 (one day) / €139 (weekend). For more, visit https://www.forbiddenfruit.ie/.

Soft Cell, St Anne’s Park

In 2018, Soft Cell vocalist Marc Almond told us they were done. In fact, the duo’s heavily publicised London reunion show that year was pegged as their last ever concert. Thankfully, the British synthpop pioneers changed their minds. Armed with a new album, Happiness Not Included, and a new outlook, Almond and his partner in crime, producer and instrumentalist, David Ball, have decided to hit the road again, and this warmly anticipated Dublin stop-off marks the band’s first live performance in Ireland. They took their time. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Heaven 17 and the awesome Sophie Ellis-Bextor provide support.

Saturday June 3. Gates: 4pm. Tickets: €49.90. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

Paul Newman: American Icon, IFI

That title says it all. Mr Newman was, in fact, an American icon, and this fabulous new season rounds up some of the actor’s greatest cinematic hits, from 1958’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and 1961’s The Hustler, all the way through to his Oscar-winning turn in Martin Scorsese’s triumphant 1986 drama, The Color of Money. Oh, and yes, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Cool Hand Luke are in there, too. The fun kicks off this Saturday with an afternoon showing of Robert Wise’s 1956 boxing drama, Somebody Up There Likes Me (Newman’s breakout film) followed on Sunday afternoon by The Long, Hot Summer, co-starring Newman’s widow, the undisputed Queen of Hollywood, Ms Joanne Woodward.

Saturday June 3 – Wednesday June 28. Multi-film season passes available: all 12 films for €100, five films for €50 or three films for €30. For more, visit https://ifi.ie/.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, Gaiety Theatre

The showbusiness trial of the decade gets the stage treatment. We have playwright Liv Hennessy to thank for turning seven days of juicy High Court transcripts into a snappy two-hour show. You know the score. It’s the libel case we couldn’t turn away from, and now we get to watch and listen to professional pretenders act it all out in this renowned production, direct from London’s West End. Lucy May Barker is Rebekah Vardy - Laura Dos Santos is Coleen Rooney. Joining them are Jonathan Broadbent, Tom Turner and Nathan McMullen. Lisa Spirling directs.

Monday June 5 – Wednesday June 7. Time: 7.30pm (Wednesday matinee, 2.30pm). Tickets from €21.50. For more, visit https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/.

Lionel Richie, St Anne’s Park

There’s no show like a Lionel show. Believe it or not, the Alabama legend turns 74 next month. He wears it well, and the four-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and producer is no stranger to these shores. Richie hasn’t released a new album in 11 years, but do we care? Of course not. We’re here for the gold, and we are almost certainly guaranteed a rousing run-through of soulful pop standards and impeccable R&B goodies in Dublin this weekend. Get there early for some very special guests: The Human League and In Tua Nua.

Sunday June 4. Gates: 5pm. Tickets: €69.90. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/.

Hans Zimmer: No Time for Caution, Light House Cinema

Is Hans Zimmer the greatest film score composer of them all? He’s certainly up there. This summer, the Light House cinema in Smithfield devotes an entire season to the Oscar-winning German maestro whose work has appeared in such iconic contemporary classics as The Thin Red Line, The Lion King, The Dark Knight and Inception. All of those titles are on the bill, but first up it’s the return of Thelma & Louise (screening this Friday and Sunday), My Beautiful Laundrette (Saturday), Gladiator (Saturday) and True Romance (next Tuesday).

Friday June 2 – Friday June 30. For a full line-up of screenings, visit https://www.lighthousecinema.ie/.