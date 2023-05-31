Forbidden Fruit Festival 2023: All you need to know as Jazzy, Kettama and more take to stage

Forbidden Fruit takes place on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Forbidden Fruit is returning this June bank holiday weekend on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

Stage times and new artists have been announced for the two-day line up on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

Gates will open at 2pm on both days and ticket holders are reminded that the festival is a cashless event. Last entry to the festival will be 9.30pm and last acts finish at 10.45pm.

There are a couple of rules for entry into the festival, including no large bags on site. Bags A4 size and smaller will be checked by security on entry. Those with no bags will be fast tracked into the arena.

New artists announced

Currently at number one in the charts with her new song Giving me, Jazzy will take to the main stage on Sunday alongside Honey Dijon, Eliza Rose, Romy, Eric Prydz and more.

The 26-year-old Dublin DJ is the first Irish Female act in 14 years to hit number one on the Irish Singles Chart as well as the first Irish Female Artist to hit number one on the Spotify Top 50 Chart. Giving Me has been streamed over 15 million times.

Galway-born producer and G-TOWN record founder KETTAMA will take to the main stage on the Sunday. KETTAMA released his EP Bucklyn Bridge in 2018 which featured the track B O D Y.

While Australian DJ Mall Grab has been announced last minute to perform on the Sunday.

Weather

Bring the suncream as Dublin is set for sunny skies over the bank holiday weekend with temperatures hitting the high teens and low twenties. On Saturday, it will be sunny and dry with highest temperatures of 21 degrees. Sunday is set for a scorcher with temperatures hitting 22 degrees.

Met Eireann said high pressure is expected to stick around over the bank holiday weekend, remaining generally dry and sunny with temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties.

Tickets

There are limited day and weekend tickets still available for the festival. Weekend tickets for Forbidden Fruit are on sale via Ticketmaster and priced from €139, including booking fee. Day tickets are priced €74.50.

Forbidden Fruit 2023 Day Tickets:

Saturday (only) - €74.50 (80pc sold)

Sunday (only) - €74.50 (85pc sold)

Transport: Forbidden Fruit takes place on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8, just 15 minutes from Dublin city centre.

Pedestrian access is via East Gate, Military Road and West Gate, James St. There are regular buses from the city centre, leaving every 10-15 min on Saturday, and 20-30 min on Sunday.

From Upper O'Connell Street / College Green: Take bus 40 towards Liffey Valley Take bus 123 towards Walkinstown Take bus 13 towards Grange Castle to Saint James Hospital bus stop Route No 79 / 79A (approx every 15-20 min Saturday and Sunday)

From city centre Aston Quay, Temple Bar: Take bus 79 towards Spiddal Pk to Saint John's Road West stop Route No 25A (every 20 min on Saturday, 30 min on Sunday)

Form city centre Wellington Quay, Temple Bar: Take bus 25A towards Lucan SC to outside Heuston Train Station

From Palmerston towards Kilmainham take routes 25A or 66A

For train or Red Line Luas services, exit at Heuston Station and it is 5 minute walk to East Gate entrance via Military Road.

Drinks: Five bars will be fully stocked with ice-cold beers and spirits throughout the weekend serving cocktails and seltzers such as a Passionfruit Martini, Whiteclaw, Smirnoff Vodka, and Gordon’s Pink and Elderflower.

Rockshore Lager and Cider, Guinness, Guinness 0.0 will also be available.

Stage times: Main Stage: Saturday: 3.30 - 4.30 Trinity Orchestra 4.55 - 5.55 Sudan Archives 6.30 - 7.30 Knucks 8.00 - 9.00 Rina Sawayama 9.30 - 10.45 Central Lee Sunday: 3.30 - 4.30 Malakai 4.55 - 5.55 Wesley Joseph 6.30 - 7.30 Channel Tres 7.45 - 9.15 KETTAMA 9.30 - 10.45 Eric

Undergrowth tent:

Saturday

2.45 - 3.30 Chris Wong 3.45 - 4.30 Rachel Chinouriri 5.00 - 6.00 Olivia Dean 6.15 - 7.45 George FitzGerald 8.00 - 9.15 Ben Bohmer 9.15 - 10.45 Annie Mac

Sunday 3.00 - 4.00 Bullhorris 4.00 - 5.15 TBA 5.15 - 6.30 Jazzy 6.30 - 8.00 Eliza Rose 8.00 - 9.15 ROMY 9.15 - 10.45 Honey Dijon

The Lighthouse tent

Saturday: 2.00 - 3.00 Bodytonic 3.00 - 4.00 Shee 4.00 - 5.15 p-rallel 5.15 - 6.30 Pretty Girl 6.30 - 8.00 Southstar 8.00 - 9.15 Interplanetary Criminal 9.15 - 10.45 DJ EZ

Sunday: 2.00 - 3.00 Speedy P 3.00 - 4.00 Luxe 4.00 - 5.15 Surusinghe 5.15 - 6.30 Yung Singh 6.30 - 8.00 X Club 8.00 - 9.15 Sherelle 9.15 - 10.45 FJAAK