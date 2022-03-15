Food, funfair and fireworks – how to make the most of your St Patrick’s Festival weekend in Dublin

Victoria Bulat and Kevin Ababii launch Dundrum Town Centre's family-friendly activation on St Patrick’s Day from 12-6pm, with dancing, singing, poetry reading and face painting. Pic: Andres Poveda

Archie (4) and his mum watch the St Patrick's Day parade in London last weekend. Pic: James Manning/PA

Ellen Keane will be one of the Grand Marshals for this year's St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin

After a two-year hiatus, the St Patrick’s Festival returns with a dizzying array of street parades, food fairs, carnivals and live entertainment to fill the bonus bank holiday weekend.

In recognition of recent times, Connections/Naisc is the theme of this year’s global celebration of Irish arts, culture and heritage, running from March 16-20.

Here’s are some of the key events taking place around Dublin this week.

The Dublin city parade

The main event makes a welcome return to the streets of the capital between 12 noon and 2pm on March 17, following its traditional route from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green.

Olympic heroes Ellen Keane and Kellie Harrington will share Grand Marshal duties, with Hollywood actor John C Reilly – star of Step Brothers, Wreck-It Ralph and Stan and Ollie – confirmed as the parade’s international guest of honour.

Hundreds of performers, musicians, designers, choreographers, pageant engineers and artists will take part in what promises to be the most ambitious street parade yet.

Festival Quarter

For the first time, there will be a Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, hosting a wide selection of day and evening events.

The historic grounds will be transformed into a magical day-to-night urban festival, featuring Spiegeltent Mór and Spiegeltent Beag, a 3,000-capacity outdoor main stage, a comedy tent and performance spaces.

Festival Quarter Days – this is a programme of free events, open to all ages on a first come, first served basis. Running from 12 noon to 6pm from March 17-20, there will be family céilís, interactive games, film screenings, street performances and live music – from classical and traditional to rock and hip-hop.

One of the highlights will include an appearance by author Paul Howard, who will read from his hilarious children’s book, Aldrin Adams and the Cheese Nightmares, at 4pm on Friday.

Festival Quarter Nights – this programme, restricted to over 18s, will run from 6pm to 10.30pm, from March 16-19. While many of the events are free, some performances will require pre-purchased tickets.

Free gigs include Lyra, Soulé and Bobby Arlo (7pm, Wednesday); Mo Cultivation (7.30pm, Thursday); and the Craic House, featuring comedy from Neil Delamere, Damian Clark, Julie Jay and Grace Mulvey (7.30pm, Thursday).

Tickets must be purchased for a small number of evening shows, including Damien Dempsey, with support from Thumper (Friday, 7pm); Le Boom and Glasshouse Orchestra (7pm, Saturday); and live comedy with Eric Lawlor, Kevin McGahern, Andrea Farrell, Steve Bennett and Emma Doran (Saturday, 7pm).

Full details of all events at the Festival Quarter from www.stpatricksfestival.ie

Irish Food and Craft Village

The Festival Quarter will also be home to the Irish Food and Craft Village throughout the week, offering a daily showcase of Ireland’s finest produce, culinary skills and arts and crafts. Visitors will be able to feast on contemporary and diverse cooking from the cream of Ireland’s food truck community, including Lala Poutine, Bad Boys BBQ, Fire and Food, the Brew Crew Café and many more.

Breathe Festival

The Breathe Festival will offer a wellness programme at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin 7, on Friday (10am-5pm) and Saturday (10am-1pm).

There will be yoga and mindfulness classes, talks, local food offerings and even a mobile sauna as part of this outdoor mini-festival. Special guests will include the Happy Pear brothers and mindfulness-based psychotherapist Ciara Cronin. Don’t forget to bring your own yoga mat.

Full programme details from www.breathefestival.ie

City Funfair

Custom House Quay will be transformed into a funfair for all ages from March 17-20, with everything from waltzers and bumper cars to old-time carousels. Opening hours are 11am-9pm, Thursday to Saturday, and 12 noon-8pm on Sunday.

Brewer’s Feast

The Guinness Storehouse is the venue for the Brewer’s Feast supper club, running nightly at 7pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For the €90 admission fee, you get to enjoy a unique dining experience – with dishes paired with beers – along with spoken word performances from Feli Speaks, Sorcha Richardson and Carrie Baxter.

Malahide fireworks

Fingal County Council will hold a fireworks display in Malahide on Friday evening at 8pm as part of a remembrance and recognition event, with viewing from the Coast Road. Those attending are asked to bring a torch or light with them.

Local parades

For those who can’t make it into the city, there are plenty of local events for families to enjoy on St Patrick’s Day.

Fingal – parades confirmed for Swords (11am), Lusk (1.30pm), Skerries (3pm), Rush (1pm), Balbriggan (2pm) and Blanchardstown (12 noon).

South Dublin – community parades in Saggart/Rathcoole (2pm), Lucan (3pm), Clondalkin (2.30pm) and Palmerstown (3pm). Tallaght’s parade will not be going ahead this year.

Stepaside – Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council will be supporting a St Patrick’s Day parade in Stepaside village, with live entertainment, food trucks and face painting for children, from 2pm.

Harbour2Harbour Walk

Aware’s Harbour2Harbour Walk makes a return this St Patrick’s Day, with an option to start the 26km fundraising trek in either Howth or Dún Laoghaire. There will be complimentary refreshments at the Halfway Gathering at Dublin Port Company’s public plaza, with a free t-shirt for all participants.

For further details, visit www.aware.ie

Digital Hub market

Dublin’s newest outdoor market opens from 11am-5pm this Sunday, March 20, at the Digital Hub in the Liberties to coincide with the St Patrick’s Festival. Operated by We Love Markets, the monthly event will showcase a mixture of craft and design goods, artisan food, clothes, bric-a-brac and vintage wares.