FLYEfit to open new gym in Finglas this weekend with free coffee and goodie bags

FLYEfit is opening its newest gym in Finglas this weekend, the company’s 19th facility here.

The new FLYEfit will be located in the Clearwater Shopping Centre and will open its doors at 10am on Saturday, May 27.

There will be easy access to the gym via public transport and free parking on site. It will be fully fitted out with cutting edge equipment and featuring classes for all fitness levels.

The gym will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, where guests can explore the new facility, as well as taking part in classes for free.

There will be a live DJ spinning some tunes and a coffee truck handing out complimentary drinks. The first 150 people there will receive a goodie bag.

FLYEfit Finglas Manager Graham Carolan said: “We are beyond thrilled to be opening FLYEfit’s 19th gym in Finglas.

“The excitement has been building, and it’s an incredible feeling to bring state-of-the-art facilities to the community.

“The FLYEfit team has worked really hard to create a space that not only meets but exceeds our members’ expectations.

FLYEfit will have spin, yoga and dance studios

“It’s an honour to be a part of their fitness journey and contribute to their overall wellbeing.

“We can’t wait to witness the positive impact this gym will have on the Finglas community and we expect it to be our fastest growing gym yet,” he added.

FLYEfit Finglas will have a busy roster of over 80 classes, taking place in the state-of-the-art spin, yoga, pilates and dance studios. All classes are free and are included in all membership subscriptions.

The gym will include a full suite of weights, strength equipment, hammer strength equipment and cardio machines, as well as a large astro area that will give members a full range of options when planning their work out.

A full personal training team will be on site to guide members to get the most out of their sessions. Inclusive toilets are also an addition to the new facility.