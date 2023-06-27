Florence and the Machine at Malahide Castle – everything you need to know

Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine will take to the stage at Malahide Castle around 8pm

Pop rock group Florence + the Machine burst onto the scene in 2009 with songs like Kiss with a Fist and Dog Days Are Over, and today they’re taking those hits to Dublin’s Malahide Castle.

The group sold out the 3Arena earlier this year, as well as selling out the Malahide venue that hosts around 20,000 concert goers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s gig:

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are sold out, but you could get a resale ticket if you’re lucky.

When do gates open and when does the show start?

Gates will open at 5pm. The support acts are expected to take the stage around 6pm and Welsh is expected to be on at around 8pm.

Will there be an opening act?

CMAT and Nell Mescal will open at Malahide Castle.

Can under-16s go?

All under-16s need a ticket and must be accompanied by an adult, parent, or guardian over the age of 18. According to Ticketmaster, you may be asked to prove your age with a photo ID, or you will be refused admission. Acceptable forms are passport, garda age card or a driving licence.

What will the weather be like?

It’s set to be a cloudy, muggy day, with rain, drizzle and mist affecting many areas. It’ll become clearer and drier this evening with temperatures between 22 and 24 degrees.

What songs will Florence perform?

Based on previous gigs, the set list will likely include:

Heaven Is Here

King

Ship to Wreck

Free

Dog Days Are Over

Dream Girl Evil

Prayer Factory

Cassandra

Big God

Hunger

Choreomania

Kiss With a Fist

Cosmic Love

Daffodil

My Love

Restraint

The Bomb

Morning Elvis

Encore:

Never Let Me Go

Shake It Out

Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

How do I get to Malahide Castle?

With Dublin Bus, you can get the 32 from Talbot Street to Malahide or the 42 from Talbot Street towards Sand’s Hotel (Portmarnock). You could also get the 102 GoAhead bus from Sutton to Swords (via Malahide).

The closest DART stop is Malahide Train Station. The venue is approximately a 15-minute walk away from here.