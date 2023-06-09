Flavours of Fingal Festival announces line up for foodies, farmers, and families

This year’s Flavours of Fingal combines the popular farming, equestrian, music and dancing showcases with new attractions.

There will be a circus tent featuring performers from the Broken Theatre Company, the Wellness Lawn, dog agility competitions and Dublin’s Coast and Fields Food Market.

This year’s action-packed show in Newbridge House and Gardens, Donabate will be on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd July.

The Mayor of Fingal, Cllr. Howard Mahony said; “The eagerly awaited Flavours of Fingal Festival is a real celebration of the region's rich culinary heritage and thriving farming community.

“It perfectly encapsulates the Fingal motto ‘Flúirse Talaimh is Mara,’ rich in land and sea, reflecting the centuries of farming, and fishing the area is famous for.

“We are delighted to be in a position to host this fantastic event again this year. From the farmer’s field to the food market to live music, show jumping, dancing, and wellness; the festival promises to have something of interest for everyone.”

John Quinlivan Director of Economic, Enterprise, Tourism and Cultural Development of Fingal County Council added: “Sustainability is always a key consideration when it comes to large events like Flavours of Fingal.

“As part of our Sustainable Fingal campaign, we’re doing all we can to encourage people to use public transport, where possible.

“We are delighted to offer free admission to the event for visitors who arrive on foot, by bike, shuttle bus or on public transport. So don’t miss out. Mark your calendars and join us in celebrating Fingal’s food and farming culture.”

Highlights of the festival include Farmer’s Field hosted by the Fingal Farmers Group, this area will highlight the best of farm animals including cattle classes, sheepdog trials, alpacas, sheep, and pigs.

Traditional farming methods and techniques will be demonstrated alongside some of the most modern, state-of-the-art farm machinery. It’s not all animals and tractors, there’ll be social dancing with lessons in Jive, Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep and Line Dancing.

The Horticulture Tent will host flower and gardening demonstrations, 80 competition classes from flowers to vegetables to home baking, seed sowing, and a series of workshops with expert gardeners including Christopher White.

Visitors can also explore the bustling food market from Dublin’s Coast and Fields, featuring stalls with an array of locally sourced produce.

There’ll be cookery demonstrations with top local chefs, including Declan McManus of the King Sitric restaurant, Howth who will showcase the variety of seafood caught around our coast.

The festival is a family-friendly event, with a dedicated Kids Zone. Activities will include theatre and circus skills, arts and crafts, magicians, puppet shows and traditional games.

There will also be live music performances in the Walled Garden and Front of House featuring local talent along with Irish and ballroom dancing.

In addition to free admission to the event, Fingal County Council are also offering a shuttle bus option to and from Balbriggan/Skerries, Rush/Lusk, Swords, Naul/Ballyboughal and Blanchardstown.

The cost is €1.50 per person for a return ticket and under 16’s go free. All tickets must be booked in advance.

Early bird car tickets are priced at €15 and €20, or it’s €30 on the day.