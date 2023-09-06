Five things to do in Dublin to make the most of the sunshine

The inevitable back to school sunny weather is back and it could easily be the last blast of heat for 2023.

The first thank God it’s Friday feeling for the school kids will be “a very warm with plenty of autumn sunshine”, according to Met Éireann, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 27.

The sun will be shining on Saturday with temperatures from 21 to 25 degrees. There’ll be a mix of cloud and sunshine on Sunday and temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees.

So, treat the kids and get out into that last bit of sun, sea and sand before the nippy winter temperatures and high heating bills come in.

Cycle in Phoenix Park

Phoenix Park Bikes is located at the main entrance to the park on Chesterfield Avenue

If you own bikes, you can pack a picnic and bring the kids to Phoenix Park for a day. You can see Áras an Uachtaráin, and if you’re lucky, you might be able to spot the President’s dog Misneach in the garden. You can also see the American ambassador’s residence, and nearby, you can pick wild garlic. There’s also the opportunity to go to the Papal Cross and see some wild deer. If you don’t have a bike, you can rent one from €7 each at Phoenix Park bikes.

Viking Splash

The Viking Splash tour is a famous activity in Dublin

Most kids in Dublin have definitely begged to go on the yellow and blue boat driving through town. It’s more on the pricier side, at €29, but it’s nice to treat the family every now and again. The quirky, but informative voyage allows you to roar your way through Dublin in a unique land and water experience. The guides provide a fun experience for all ages, taking in the cathedrals and Georgian Dublin before splashing into the Grand Canal basin for a short cruise by the iconic U2 studios.

A day on Dún Laoghaire's Coast

Enjoy a Teddy’s Ice Cream after a stroll in Dún Laoghaire

A short hop on the Dart, the seaside town of Dún Laoghaire has plenty of stunning walks and views, with lots of restaurants and cafés to make it a proper day out. When the sun’s out, definitely visit Teddy’s ice-cream store, a source of childhood memories for many since 1950. So, treat the family to one last famous ice-cream before it’s hot chocolate season.

Fort Lucan

Fort Lucan is an ideal outdoor venue for kids when the sun is out

Fort Lucan is a children’s outdoor centre with a huge play area, crazy golf and waterslides. You might remember visiting it yourself as a child, so why not bring your own children and create those nostalgic memories? It’s suitable for children up until the age of 12 and prices for kids start from €14.

Zipit Forest Adventures

Zipit Forest Adventures is an outdoor high ropes course in the Dublin Mountains

If you’re looking to drain the energy from your children and make sure they have a good night’s sleep, bring them to Tibradden Wood in the Dublin Mountains. Zipit’s fun-packed circuits include zip-lines, swinging logs, cargo nets and rope bridges. You can enjoy thrills high above the ground, embrace nature in the breathtaking Irish countryside while taking a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

