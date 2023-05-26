Five of the best beer gardens in Dublin

With the sunshine set to last into next week, beer gardens will be in demand. Pic: Stock image

As the warmer summer weather finally arrives, there are plenty of beer gardens across Dublin to soak up the sun. From pints to cocktails, craft beers and fresh food, here are five of the best beer gardens across the city.

Toners

Toners on Baggot Street is one of the oldest pubs in Dublin with a large beer garden. Serving customers since 1734, the pub draws large crowds on match days. The beer garden catches the sun with plenty of seating and serves pizza from Cirillo’s next door.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Bonobo

Bonobo in Smithfield serves a blend of craft beer and cocktails while serving homemade pizza. The beer garden itself is surrounded by greenery and most importantly, is dog-friendly.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Manhattan

This gastropub in Raheny serves food and craft beer and boasts a large beer garden in the back. On sunny days, The Manhattan, with plenty of picnic tables, is a prime location in the city.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Living Room

Known for showing sports and pints, The Living Room, located on Cathal Brugha Street in the city centre, draws large crowds when the sun shines.

The Living Room on Cathal Brugha Street

Drury Buildings

Often an overlooked gem in the city is the garden patio in Drury Buildings. The cocktail bar and garden on a patio area spread across different levels offers food with a Mediterranean twist.