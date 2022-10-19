Five of Dublin’s best independent bookshops … and what you should read this autumn

There is little else that can match the joy of getting lost amidst heaving bookshelves – and in Dublin’s fair city, there are plenty of independent bookshops waiting to be discovered.

To mark Irish Book Week this week, we visited the city’s five best independent bookshops and asked what’s on their reading list this autumn.

Front window of The Gutter Bookshop in Temple Bar

The Gutter Bookshop, Temple Bar

Named after Oscar Wilde’s own words from Lady Windermere's Fan (“we are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars”), The Gutter Bookshop is nestled in Cow’s Lane, not far from Temple Bar. It’s a compact shop, but one filled with authors both Irish and international, and there’s an online store if you can’t make it into town.

The owner, Bob Johnston, and his team are passionate about books, and keep up a gorgeous window display that makes even walking past a literary adventure. If you’re headed further afield, there’s a second branch in Dalkey.

The family-run Village Bookshop in Terenure

The Village Bookshop, Terenure

Right in the middle of Terenure village is the aptly-named Village Bookshop, a family-operated one-stop-shop for new releases, second-hand books, and out-of-print editions. The shop itself is well-stocked and cosy, but if you venture to the market in St Patrick’s Park on a Sunday afternoon, you’ll also find some of their stock in the wild.

Owner Alice Walsh, who runs the shop alongside her family, said: “A typical day would be chatting with customers, checking stock and new releases, reading book reviews to identify both new books our customers might enjoy and for our weekend book markets. Scheduling coffee breaks also features.”

When it comes to the benefits of shopping at an independent shop, rather than a chain, Alice says personal service is key. “We know a lot of our customers and their reading tastes, and can discuss and recommend books as well as interpret a request for a half-remembered title,” she said.

“We’d have a good knowledge of our stock and what's available as well as a strong interest in books and reading. We also have active instalment plans for some customers.”

Customers browsing in The Last Bookshop on Camden Street

The Last Bookshop, Camden Street

Camden Street is renowned for a lot of things, with bookselling maybe not one of the most notable. But The Last Bookshop is a bona fide reader’s paradise. They sell new books, used books, and even antique copies or early editions.

With reasonable prices and even a hidden café out the back, it’s the perfect place to spend a lazy afternoon. The staff are knowledgeable and passionate about what they sell, so not only can you satiate your thirst for a new read, but you’ll have some help finding it.

The Winding Stair is an iconic landmark in the city centre

The Winding Stair, Ormond Quay

Feed your stomach in the restaurant upstairs and feed your soul in the bookshop for dessert at The Winding Stair. Overlooking the Ha’penny Bridge, the shop is like Paris’ iconic Shakespeare and Co. bookshop, but Irish.

It’s one of the city’s oldest surviving independent bookshops, selling everything from Irish interest books and brand new fiction to greeting cards and prints. It’s cosy, quiet, and a hit with tourists and locals alike.

Manager Sarah Montague says that cosy, warm atmosphere is what makes a shop like The Winding Stair so special, alongside “the variety of the books on offer that you might not find in a chain”. “There is always something different to find on our shelves,” she adds.

Louisa Earls and Mary McAuley pictured at Books Upstairs

Books Upstairs, D’Olier Street

Books, coffee and literary events, Books Upstairs has it all just a stone’s throw from the Liffey and Trinity College. The shop was first opened in 1978 by Maurice Earls and Enda O’Doherty upstairs in an old hairdressers on South King Street.

Nowadays, in its premises on D’Olier Street, and with Maurice’s daughter Louisa at the helm, the shop sells a wide range of first and secondhand books, new titles, children’s literature and poetry.

Recommended reads

We asked the booksellers (and lovers) what you should keep an eye out, and space on your shelf, for this autumn.

- An Irish Folklore Treasury, John Creedon

- Listen to the Land Speak, Manchán Magan

- An Irish Atlantic Rainforest, Eoghan Daltun

- Singularities, John Banville

- The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell

… and for the smallies:

- Meanwhile Back on Earth, Oliver Jeffers

- What Makes Us Human, Professor Luke O’Neill



