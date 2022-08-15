Five fun things to do in Dublin before the kids go back to school

It’s almost time for the kids to go back to school, but the holidays aren’t over just yet. If you can take time out from battling uniforms and book lists, here are five fun things to do together before summer’s over.

1. Funtropolis

This free event, in conjunction with Dublin City Council, takes place at Mountjoy Square on Sunday, August 21. Families can take in circus and science shows, or visit the Story Yurt for the interactive tale, EPIC: A Sailor went to Sea, Sea, Sea. Writer Sarah Webb will also be reading The Bee Charmer of Henrietta Street, along with illustrator, Rachel Corcoran, while there will be a performance including music, storytelling and shadow puppetry, for Granny Whale’s Pirate Tale. East Wall Folk singer Macdara Yeates will also sing with the Dublin Dockers Preservation Society. Food and treats will also be available. See http://dublin.ie for more details.

2. IFI family festival

The IFI is hosting its family movie event for the 12th year from August 26 to 28. The opening event at 5.30pm on Friday, Pigtastic, will allow children to celebrate pigs with fun, games and pig-themed art and stories. The event is free but movies afterwards are booked for a fee. The festival is showcasing some of the best international family films and new Irish animations. The first movie after the festival’s opening is Oink (6.30pm screening), a Dutch-Belgian animation which tells the story of nine-year-old vegetarian who gets a birthday piglet from her long-lost grandfather. Family tickets are €5. Single tickets are €6.50. For more info visit http://ifi.ie

3. Heritage Week Show and Tell, Airfield estate

This fun and educational event at Airfield, Dundrum, runs from 11.30am-12.30pm on Sunday, August 21. Families have a rare opportunity to see under the bonnet of Dublin philanthropist Letitia Overend’s 1927 Rolls Royce 20 Tourer, and meet the car’s custodian, Reginald Plunkett. Car lovers will also hear from vintage motoring experts who are currently refurbishing the car’s bodywork. Airfield heritage manager, Genevieve Whitfield, will also discuss a selection of documents from the Airfield Archive. Adult tickets are €12, and children from 4 to 17 are €6.50. Children under 3 go free. For more info visit www.airfield.ie

4. Dublin Brick Show

This event on August 27 and 28, at O’Reilly Hall in UCD, promises families it will “bring to life the world of Lego”. Huge custom made models and lego themes, including Lego City, Star Wars, Ninjago, Technic and Castle, are on show. The event is targeted at children aged 4 to 12, but parents are likely to be entertained too. There is a free play area and speed build competitions, with small prizes for each winner in different age categories. A colouring table is available for younger children, along with a Duplo play area. A treasure hunt will also take place, featuring 12 questions about the models on display and prizes will be given for the winners. Vendors will also be selling Lego mini-figures and merchandise. Tickets are priced at €1 for children under 4, €12 for children aged 4 to 17, and €15 for adults. For more info visit www.eventbrite.ie

5: Magformers Free Play

On Thursday, August 18, children aged 3 to 10 can enjoy a free play session, which will teach them the basics of construction and engineering. The fun and educational event takes place at Palmerstown Library’s Digital Hub, with two sessions (2-3pm and 3-4pm). Parents/guardians must stay in the library during the visit. Priority will be given to people living, working or studying in the South Dublin County area. For more info visit www.eventbrite.ie