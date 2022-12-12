Female-owned businesses to host Christmas market in South Dublin

Chef Mindi Keane will showcase her home-cooked family recipes at the market

A Christmas market with a difference is being held in south Dublin this weekend, with the businesses involved all female-owned.

The one-day event in Mount Merrion sees a group of online brands working together to bring their collections to Union Café on December 17, from 10am to 3pm.

The seven businesses will be face to face with customers to showcase their offerings in person.

Anne Gallagher, founder of the Beauty Kit, said: “We are delighted to get the opportunity to see our customers face to face.

“As predominantly online retailers, it is a great opportunity to connect in a more tangible way.

“We know people are keen to support small businesses and shop local at this time of year, so this collaboration is a perfect fit for anyone looking to treat themselves or purchase a gift for a loved one.”

The businesses at the market include:

The Beauty Kit

An Irish online beauty store with a carefully selected range of Irish and international beauty brands.

Mama Nagi’s

This business brings authentic popular Indian recipes to the Irish market, from well-known Ireland AM chef, Mindi Keane, inspired by her home-cooked family recipes.

Hostaro Tableware

An Irish online luxury tableware store offering a bespoke styling service to create the perfect tablescape for your home.

Orla of Ireland

Luxury gifts inspired by nature

Luxury gifts inspired by nature

This company designs unique luxury gifts that reference Ireland’s landscape and heritage.

Dainty Bear

An Irish-owned baby shoe, clothing and accessories brand that is passionate about providing custom designed quality clothing and footwear.

Dainty Bear’s Aine McGurk said: “As a female entrepreneur it’s so important to be able to team up with like-minded women who design, source, and sell beautiful products.

“It’s never been more important to shop small and support local suppliers this Christmas.

“Dainty Bear will be showcasing our Nollaig Collection a range of Irish-designed dresses and babywear that are sustainably hand-crafted in Portugal.”

After 5 Closet

Model showing off After 5 designs

Model showing off After 5 designs

This is not just for after 5pm dressing, it is based around the concept that everything on the site can be worn anytime, including after 5pm.

Creative Days

A wreath-making business also specialising in dried flower installations, including art illustration incorporating dried flowers.