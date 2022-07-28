Family-friendly art, poetry and music event to be held in Dublin's city centre

An outdoor art event will be held in the city centre this weekend

A family-friendly art, poetry and music event will be held in Dublin city centre this weekend.

For the second year running, Art and the Outdoors will take place on Parnell Street North, outside the Hugh Lane Gallery, on Saturday and Sunday (July 30 and 31).

The event is inspired by artists who move out of their studios to paint en plein air, meaning out of doors.

The packed programme includes fun and creativity from the Dublin Circus Project; artist-led drawing for all ages; and an opportunity to make your own paper blossoms to plant in a pop-up wildflower garden at the front of the gallery.

There will also be poetry bursts, in conjunction with Poetry Ireland, featuring poets Simon Costello, Eva Griffin, Enda Wyley and Peter Sirr.

The live music stage will include performances by harpist Aisling Evan, violinist Ann Cashel and uilleann piper Éamonn Galldubh, accompanied by Rachel Factor on harpsichord and Lioba Petrie on cello. The Botanic String Quartet and the Derek Copley Trio are also on the bill.

As part of the event, the Hugh Lane Gallery will present its inaugural citywide exhibition of children’s art, featuring 52 works based on the theme of ‘What I Love About the Great Outdoors’.

The collection will remain on view at the gallery until October 2.