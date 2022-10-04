Family and friends pay tribute to Berlin Airlift hero from Stillorgan

Vincent Stanley seated in front of a Lancaster, the model he flew in during the Berlin Airlift in 1948

Tributes have been paid to a “true gentleman of the last generation”, after the death of Berlin Airlift hero Vincent Stanley in Dublin.

Mr Stanley was an adored member of the community in Stillorgan and leaves behind a heartbroken family, including son David and daughter Karin.

One of four siblings, he was born in London in 1926. The family returned to Dublin four years later and settled in Blackrock.

He started his career as a Radio Officer in Shannon Airport before answering calls to assist the Berlin Airlift in 1948 where he served on a Lancaster, airlifting fuel and food into Berlin.

The Berlin Airlift was brought about by a shift in relations between the wartime Allies and the Soviet Union.

The crisis started on June 24, 1948, when Soviet forces blockaded rail, road, and water access to Allied-controlled areas of Berlin.

The US and UK responded by airlifting food and fuel to Berlin from Allied airbases.

Mr Stanley’s Lancaster crashed near Southampton during the operation and he barely survived the accident which killed all seven of his colleagues.

“He never, never forgot his crew mates,” said Vincent’s son, David.

“He climbed out of the plane on fire and escaped onto the wing. All of his clothes were burning but he was helped by an ex-German POW who saved his life.

His daughter, Karin, added: “He was brought to the RAF burns hospital where he began to make a miraculous recovery.”

Mr Stanley received skin grafts on a number of fingers, something which “caused him an awful lot of trouble going through US Pre-Clearance in Dublin Airport”, David said.

After the Berlin Airlift, the family also discovered that Vincent had been wrongly listed as having died in the crash.

“Our aunt Margaret looked up the Book of Remembrance in St. Clement Danes Church, the RAF chapel, in London. It mentioned all of those deceased, including our father,” said Karin.

After Margaret phoned to put the record straight, “the RAF made such a fuss over him”.

“He was invited to all sorts of things. He planted trees at the arboretum and attended other commemorative events. It helped him to get some closure,” she added.

Mr Stanley was married in 1954 to his wife Ita and they had three children, including another son, Paul.

He went on to have a very successful career with Irish Dunlop and maintained a love of golf over the years, winning the Captain’s Prize in Foxrock Golf Club in 1967.

Both he and his wife became captains of the club, Ita in 1980 and Vincent in 1990. He maintained a love of aviation throughout his life, and also raised money for various charities.

“He didn’t live like a normal 90-year-old. He would get in the car and go down to either Sandymount, Blackrock or Dún Laoghaire to watch the planes and boats come in nearly every day,” David said.

“He would meet his friends, a group of fellas called ‘the Senate’. It was a great social club.”

When a Lancaster was flown at the recent Bray Air Display, Mr Stanley was invited to meet the flight crew as well as the British Ambassador and Irish Air Corps, an event described as a “wonderful bookend to his life”.

Local man Tom Butler described Vincent as a “true gentleman”, whilst another friend added that he was a “legend of the area”.

When Vincent passed away on September 17, he was described as the “oldest member of Foxrock Golf Club”, and a man who “never took anything for granted”.

“We will never know another person like Vincent Stanley,” Karin said.