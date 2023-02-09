Fall in Love with five Dublin markets this Valentine’s weekend

Love is in the air with lots of markets to enjoy across the city this weekend

If you’re looking to enjoy some food, crafts and live music this Valentine’s weekend, there are lots of markets in the capital where you can treat that special someone to a glamorous gift.

Moore Street Market

From 11am to 5pm this Friday and Saturday, you can take a walk down Moore Street for a special valentine’s weekend market. Tuck into tasty treats from Cookie Monster Homemade Cookies, hotdogs from Master Food, pizza from Udos Wood Fired Pizza Truck, Indian street food from Delhi2Dublin and cakes from Fabulous By Chel.

There will be craft traders with handmade linocut prints, candles, jewellery, bookmarks, and custom painted boxes. Ukrainian singer-songwriter Maryna Shulha will be performing love songs and power ballads to put you in a romantic mood.

Expand Close The Delhi2Dublin food truck will be at the Moore Street market / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Delhi2Dublin food truck will be at the Moore Street market

Frank Lambe, City Recovery Manager with Dublin City Council, said: “It’s nearly Valentine’s Day and love is in the air! You can never have enough food and crafts so why not pop along for a look. You never know what you might find to surprise the other half with.”

The Liberty Market

The Liberty Market is a great place to pick up some bargains, with a huge choice of clothing, jewellery, shoes, among many other hidden gems. It’s also a lovely spot for the authentic Dublin atmosphere, with local pubs like Jackie’s, Lucky’s and the Liberty Belle offering the perfect place for a quiet pint with that special someone. Open from 9am to 4pm on Thursday and Friday, and until 5pm on Saturday.

George’s Street Arcade

Definitely one of the most famous of the many markets in Dublin, George’s Street Arcade has been open since 1881 and has over 200 stalls selling fashions, vintage clothing, jewellery, art, antiques, music and collectibles.

Expand Close The famous Georges Street Arcade in Dublin city centre / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The famous Georges Street Arcade in Dublin city centre

Open from 9am to 7pm from Thursday until Saturday, and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, it’s a great place for a breakfast or lunch date in the heart of the city centre.

Conscious Dublin

A new market space is opening for the first time in Phibsboro this weekend. On the side of the Royal Canal, opposite the Bernard Shaw, the Sunday market is launching on February 12. For a Sunday filled with soul, there will be over 30 different stalls and an outdoor food yard at Crossguns Business Park. It will begin at 9am and, most importantly, dogs are welcome.

The Grand Social

Right in the heart of Dublin, the Valentine’s Flea Market will take place in the Grand Social bar on Liffey Street. You can expect a mix of fashion, arts and crafts, handmade gifts and much more. It’s going to be themed around love for Valentine’s Day so expect music, surprises and more. Markets runs from 11am to 4pm across multiple floors.