Everything you need to know about Tiesto, Noel Gallagher and Boygenius at Royal Hospital Kilmainham

The Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin is hosting a series of events with Tiesto, Noel Gallagher and Boygenius performing over the weekend.

Tiesto will perform hits such as Jackie Chan, Dancing on my Own, and his recent remix of Barbie Girl on Saturday, August 26.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are on Sunday, August 27, performing songs such as Easy Now, I’m Not Giving Up Tonight and maybe a few Oasis tunes thrown in to please the crowd.

Lastly, Boygenius will take to the stage on Monday, August 28. The American indie supergroup were formed in 2018 by Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridger, ex-girlfriend of Paul Mescal.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming gigs:

Are there any tickets left?

There are still tickets available from €49.90 for all the gigs on Ticketmaster.ie.

When do gates open and when does the show start?

Gates will open at 5pm each day with support acts beginning at 5.30pm. Due to increased traffic and security measures, it’s advised to be at the venue on time.

No queuing is allowed prior to gates opening so if gig goers turn up early, they will be turned away at restricted area points around the venue.

DJ Tiesto plays the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham this weekend

Organisers said: “Queuing in streets around the venue will cause disruption to local residents and we appeal to patrons to heed this advice and respect the community living in the vicinity of the venue.”

Will there be an opening act?

Sigala and Jesse Bay are set to support Tiesto on Saturday. Primal Scream and Happy Mondays will come on stage before Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Sunday, while Muna and Ye Vagabonds will support Boygenius on Monday.

Is there an age policy?

All the concerts are strictly over-18s and age monitoring will be in place at all entrances. The promoter reserves the right to refuse admission without refund to anyone who does not comply.

Will there be accessible options?

Accessible parking is available by prior arrangement only as spaces are limited. If you have any other accessible queries about medication, toilets, dietary requirements, you are advised to check with promoters on mcd.ie.

How do I get to Royal Hospital Kilmainham?

All concert goers are being recommended to walk, cycle or use public transport to the show. There will be no parking facilities provided at the concert site.

It’s suggested that you plan and book your return travel arrangements in advance allowing at least an extra one and a half hours travel time to/from the venue.

For those travelling by Luas, you can get the Red Line to Heuston Station which is a short walk to the venue.

If you’re travelling on the Greystones, Balbriggan or Maynooth trains, get off at Connolly Station then take the Luas Red Line to Heuston Station.

Dublin Bus routes 40, 123 or 13 travel from Upper O’Connell Street or College Green as far as St James Hospital.

Lucy Dacus of American indie supergroup Boygenius

Bus 79 and 79A will go from Aston Quay and Temple Bar as far as Saint John’s Road West, while bus 25A from Wellington Quay and Temple Bar will go to Heuston Station.

How do I get into the venue?

The entrance is the East Gate on Military Road. Follow the signage to direct you to the concert entrance.

Are there any rules and regulations?

Concert goers should not bring backpacks or large handbags. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities on site. Bags cannot be left at entrances or surrounding areas. Any items left will be removed.

Strict security checks will be in operation. Patrons are especially advised not to bring backpacks or large handbags as you may be refused entry or experience delays.

Glass or cans, umbrellas, alcohol, folding chairs, garden furniture, selfie sticks, or flares will not be allowed. No professional cameras or cameras with a detachable lens, video cameras and audio will be allowed either.

Those going need to obey the stewards and gardaí. Promoters and gardaí reserve the right to refuse admission to anyone under the influence of alcohol.

It’s important not to rush to exit after the concerts. There are no re-admissions to the concert. If you leave, there is no re-entry.

What will the weather be like?

The concerts are outdoors, and they will take place rain or shine. You should dress appropriately but remember, no umbrellas. It’s a greenfield site so avoid wearing sandals or heels and go for sturdy boots, wellies or runners instead.

It will be mainly dry on Friday night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

On Saturday, cloud will spread across the country from the west and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop over the western half of the country by morning. There’ll be light to moderate winds with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be between 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest winds.