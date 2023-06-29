Everything you need to know about Longitude in Dublin’s Marlay Park

Travis Scott will be performing at Longitude for the first time since 2018

Longitude is finally taking place this weekend, July 1 and 2, with the line-up for the sold out event giving everyone something to look forward to.

With big names like Calvin Harris, Anne-Maris, Joel Corry, and Travis Scott headlining, it’s going to be one of the major events in Dublin this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re heading to the festival:

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are completely sold out but resale tickets will appear on Ticketmaster when and if they are available.

When do gates open?

Gates open at 1.30pm on both days. The event is expected to finish at 11pm both nights, with bars onsite closing at 10pm.

Who is performing?

DJ Calvin Harris will headline Saturday night at Longitude, his first show here in 10 years. Harris has received 18 Brit Award nominations, as well as five Grammy nominations.

Having headlined Longitude in 2018, Sunday will see Travis Scott return to the main stage, due to demand. The American rapper has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and has won a Billboard Music Award and a Latin Grammy Award.

Here’s the line-up for both days:

Saturday, July 1: Calvin Harris, MK, Anne-Marie, Belters Only, blk., RAYE, Ice Spice, Jazzy, Multunes, Fionn Curran, Hannah Laing, Chantel Kavanagh.

Sunday, July 2: Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Lil Tjay, Joel Corry, Joey Bada$$, Clavish, Meekz, Flo, GloRilla, Ken Carson, Songer, Venbee, TraviS X Elzzz.

Can under-16s go?

All under-16s need a ticket and must be accompanied by an adult, parent, or guardian over the age of 18. According to Ticketmaster, you may be asked to prove your age with a photo ID, or you will be refused admission.

Acceptable forms of ID are: Passport, Garda Age Card, Driving License. Acceptable forms of ID for under-18s are: school or college ID plus a colour copy of your in-date passport. A picture of your ID on your phone won’t be accepted.

What advice has been given ahead of the festival?

To avoid entry delays, it’s advised to download, print or save your ticket before arriving.

You should allow plenty of time for concert entry procedures, ticket checks and searches. Everyone will be subject to a search permissible under law and a condition of ticket purchase and entry. Additional security checks may take place once inside the venue.

There will be a strict NO Alcohol Policy implemented on all transport and private buses travelling to the venue. So you should not arrive at the event intoxicated as you will not be permitted entry.

If you are meeting anyone or lose the people you’re with, you should arrange to meet them at one of the meeting points on site. There is one at each of the arena entrances.

Is it a camping festival?

You will need to find your own accommodation if you plan on staying overnight as Longitude does not have the necessary facilities in place for camping.

What will the weather be like?

There’ll be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with a moderate to fresh westerly wind on Saturday. There will be scattered showers with highest temperatures ranging from 21 degrees.

On Sunday, current indications are showing breezy conditions with a chance of some showers. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees.

So it’s advised to bring sunscreen and a raincoat!

How do I get to Marlay Park?

The Luas green line will be running from the city centre to Dundrum, with a shuttle bus from Dundrum Luas station leaving every half hour from 2pm. If you fancy the walk, it’s just a 35-minute stroll to Marlay Park from the Luas stop.

If driving, you can go by Dublin city centre via Ranelagh, Clonskeagh, Goatstown, Sandyford, Grange Road and then on to College Road for car parks.

From the M50, exit at Junction 12 interchange, signposted R113 Knocklyon/ Firhouse. Follow Scholarstown Road, Ballyboden Way, Taylors Lane, turn right on to Whitechurch Road and then left on to College Road.