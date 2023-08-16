Europe’s biggest BBQ and Food Festival coming to Dublin’s Herbert Park

The Big Grill BBQ and Food Festival is taking place in Herbert Park from August 17-20

Europe’s biggest BBQ and Food Festival is coming to Dublin’s Herbert park from tomorrow.

The Big Grill Festival will be four days of “fire, food and fun”, running from Thursday, August 17, to Sunday, August 20.

The very best Irish and international chefs, restaurants and barbecue experts will come together to celebrate and explore the delicious challenges, skilful techniques and pure magic of cooking over fire.

Up to 25,000 people are expected to attend this summer’s festival with a line-up of Irish and international experts flying in from around the world.

A ticket allows you to sample an array of hero dishes and gives you access to live fire demonstrations, talks, tastings and workshops.

On top of that, there will be a free kid's area, music and entertainment, eating competitions, a host of bars and Irish Craft Breweries.

There will be plenty of interesting vendors offering everything from rubs to sauces, corn dogs to ice-creams and a host of DJs and live acts.

Here’s all you need to know:

What time is it on at?

Thursday, August 17: 4pm until 10pm with the bar closing at 9.45pm.

Friday, August 18: 4pm until 10pm with the bar closing at 9.45pm.

Saturday, August 19: Day slot from 11am until 4pm, with the bar closing 3.45pm. The evening slot will begin at 5pm and will go on until 10pm with the bar closing at 9.45pm.

Sunday, August 20: 12pm until 8pm with the bar closing at 9.45pm.

Is the ticket for the whole day?

The standard ticket is split into sessions, either afternoon or evening, between sessions the team cleans and replenishes stock for the following session.

How much are tickets?

The standard ticket is €30 including the booking fee, kids under-12 go free, but the kids’ area is only open on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Who is performing at it?

There’s a whole host of incredible chefs, pit-masters and smokers from around the world.

What kind of bag am I allowed to bring?

You’re allowed a small bag, no bigger than A4 (8.27in/21cm x 11.7in/29.7cm). Anyone with a bag will be searched on entry. Organisers have said larger bags and backpacks will not be allowed into the festival.

Is there a cloakroom or anything?

There’s no cloakroom or storage facilities available

Is it wheelchair accessible?

The festival is all on one-level without any steps, there’s also a designated trackway in the main areas, with disabled toilet facilities available.

Can I bring an umbrella?

Small umbrellas are allowed.

Can I bring my reusable water bottle in?

Yes, there will be filling stations at the festival where you can fill it up.

Can I bring my own food and drink in?

No, outside food or drink is not permitted beyond the festival gates, with the exception of baby food.

Can I pay with cash?

This will be a cashless event. Although, you can purchase Big Grill Smokin’ Cards using cash or card at one of their Smokin’ Card booths. These cards can be used to spend at all vendors.

Are there still tickets available?

At the time of writing, there are still tickets available.