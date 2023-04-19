Emma Doran, Róisín O and Aftersun – what’s on in Dublin this week

Homegrown pop and an evening with one of Ireland’s funniest comedians. These are our top picks for the week ahead.

Emma Doran, Vicar Street

One of Ireland’s funniest comics headlines the biggest comedy stage in Dublin – it’s about bloomin’ time. With the aptly titled ‘Mad Isn’t It’, the wonderful Emma Doran hits the brakes on life and tries to remember everything that happened between “stumbling off the Waltzers in Courtown” at 18 (her words, not ours) and finally hitting the big time after three kids and a 20-year build-up. An epic story, then - and we cannot wait to hear it.

Friday, April 21 & Saturday, April 22. Time: 7pm. Tickets: €28. For more, visit www.vicarstreet.com/

Róisín O, Whelan’s

It’s almost a year since the awesome Róisín O unveiled her long-awaited second LP, Courageous. A decade in the making, the album cracked the Irish top-five and kick-started a new era for the singer songwriter who embarks on a nationwide tour this month. Next stop: a hometown gig at everyone’s favourite Wexford Street haunt. Expect to have Róisín’s glistening New Year pop anthem, 2023, stuck in your head all weekend.

Saturday, April 22. Time: 7.30pm. Limited tickets available priced €25.90. For more, visit www.whelanslive.com

Aftersun, Draíocht

The most talked-about film debut of 2022, Charlotte Wells’ devastating father-daughter drama returns to the big screen this weekend. The incomparable Paul Mescal earned an Oscar nomination for his magnificent portrayal of a troubled Scottish dad, struggling to keep it together on a sun holiday with his 11-year-old daughter, Sophie (Frankie Corio). A tender, thoughtful tale, brilliantly acted and beautifully directed.

Friday, April 21. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets: €6 / €7.50. For more, visit www.draiocht.ie/

An Inspector Calls, Gaiety Theatre

JB Priestley’s haunting thriller returns. More than four million theatre goers have experienced director Stephen Daldry’s Tony Award-winning revival since its premiere in 1992. Priestley’s masterful, multi-layered drawing-room drama continues to stand the test of time. Set before the First World War, An Inspector Calls tells of a prosperous British family whose fancy dinner party goes sideways following the arrival of a mysterious police officer who claims to be investigating the death of a young woman.

Until Saturday, April 22. Time: 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees, Wed & Sat). Tickets from €16.50. For more, visit www.gaietytheatre.ie/

Japanese Film Festival 2023, Light House Cinema

Returning for its 14th edition, this annual festival continues to bring the best of Japanese cinema to Irish audiences. More than 20 films are on the bill, with the Dublin leg commencing this Thursday at the Light House in Smithfield. Screening highlights include John Daschbach’s charming documentary, Come Back Anytime (Thursday, 8.30pm); Daigo Matsui’s complex relationship drama, Just Remembering (Friday, 6.45pm); and the Irish premiere of Kei Ishikawa’s award-winning thriller, A Man (Friday, 9.15pm).

Thursday, April 20 – Thursday, April 27. For a full list of screenings and events, visit www.jff.ie/

Piglet, The New Theatre

Spare a thought for poor Mercy Munroe. The young waitress experienced something of a breakdown in a gender studies class, and now, she’s stuck in a dead-end job and can’t stop thinking about getting revenge on her ex-girlfriend. Toxic behaviour, indeed, but the sudden arrival of old friends encourages Mercy to turn things around and to finally take control of her life. A blistering comedy drama, written and directed by Ultan Pringle, Piglet stars Lora Hartin and Sophie Lenglinger.

Until Saturday, April 22. Time: 7.30pm (2.30pm matinee, Sat). Tickets: €10 - €20. For more, visit https://thenewtheatre.com/