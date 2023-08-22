Dublin’s Kilmainham Gaol one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Kilmainham Gaol features on the list of hidden gems among Europe's museums

Dublin’s Kilmainham Gaol has been listed among the top “hidden gem” museums in Europe.

The historic building, where seven signatories of the 1916 proclamation spent their last moments, made the list alongside the likes of the Churchill War Rooms in London and The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh.

The Knowledge Academy looked at both TripAdvisor and Instagram popularity to determine which museums offer value for money while also avoiding summer crowds.

Overall, Kilmainham Gaol ranked in fourth place, with 32,036 hashtags on Instagram and a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

A spokesperson said: “Situated in Dublin, the Kilmainham Gaol held prisoners for over 100 years.

“Visitors can walk through Irish history at the museum, with the Gaol being accessed by guided tour only with a maximum of 35 people per tour, ensuring guests can avoid the crowds.”

Kilmainham Gaol held thousands of men, women and children for crimes that ranged from minor offences to being involved in some of the most momentous events in Irish history.

The Gaol was closed in 1924 but was preserved as a national monument in the 1960s and restored by the Kilmainham Gaol Restoration Committee.

It was handed over to the State in 1986 and today is run by the Office of Public Works. A visit to Kilmainham Gaol will include stories of ordinary criminals alongside those who fought for Irish independence.

The number one hidden gem, according to the Knowledge Academy, is Naples’ Museo Cappella Sansevero.

With 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, and a €10 entrance fee for adults, it has “mind-blowing sculptures” like the famous “Veiled Christ” by Giuseppe Sanmartino on display.

Churchill War Rooms in London came in second, described in the study as “underrated” and “the perfect spot for those looking for a day out while avoiding busy crowds”.

The Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh came third on the list. It was awarded TripAdvisor’s number one UK attraction in 2023.

Acropolis Museum, Athens came in fifth place. With 76,071 Instagram hashtags, the museum may have more busy periods than others on the list, but entry for the museum costs €15, or it’s free for anyone up to the age of 25 from the EU.