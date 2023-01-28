Dublin’s EPIC museum to host St Brigid’s Day events for children

The emigration museum is hosting an event where you can make your own St. Brigid's doll.

Dublin’s EPIC museum is set to host St Brigid’s Day events for children to celebrate the new bank holiday.

The emigration museum is hosting an event where you can make your own St Brigid's doll and for the younger kids, there is another event for story telling about the saint.

Brigid’s Brideogs will take place on February 6 from 2pm to 3pm for kids over six and adults of all ages. You can explore the customs of spring from around the world in this workshop where you can create your very own Brideog doll.

Irish emigrants took their beliefs and culture with them and adapted them to suit their new home countries as they travelled around the world.

People can learn about why the Irish made Brideogs, what they did with them, and how this relates to other similar customs around the world, all while crafting a Brideog to take home afterwards.

This event costs €12 for one adult and one child.

Meanwhile, Tiny Tots: Brigid’s Stories is suitable for families with children aged six and under. It is on from 10am to 11am on February 6.

Children will meet Irish saint and Celtic goddess ‘Brigid’, as she weaves a tale about incredible women from Irish history.

Discover the stories of pirates, pilots, mountaineers and poets. This is an interactive storytelling session which will utilise historical re-enactment and imaginative storytelling, to bring to life stories from Irish history.

This drop-in session is included as part of a ticket for EPIC.