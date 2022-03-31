Dublin’s coastal views included in Lonely Planet list of Europe’s best train journeys

The spectacular view as the train passes Killiney Bay in Dublin

Daily commuters may take the stunning sea views for granted, but the stretch of rail line along the south Dublin coastline now features in a list of Europe’s top train journeys.

The train route from Dublin to Rosslare is namechecked in a new book by Lonely Planet, the world’s leading publisher of travel guides.

The book, Lonely Planet’s Train Guide to Europe, details how it’s possible to travel from Dublin to Madrid by rail, notwithstanding the 30-hour ferry crossing from Rosslare to Bilbao in the north of Spain.

From here, a five-hour train journey will bring you into the heart of the Spanish capital.

With references in the book to the rail line skirting the Irish Sea as far as Wicklow, it would be hard for the authors not to have been impressed by the sweeping views across Dublin Bay from the train window, most notably along the elevated coastal stretch at Killiney.

With long queues being experienced at European airports, including Dublin, holidaymakers may well be looking for alternative means of travel this summer.

Lonely Planet says its train journey guide offers “a sustainable and stress-free way” to explore Europe that is “eco-friendly, convenient – and sometimes quicker”.

In addition to the Dublin to Madrid route, other recommended journeys in the book include Venice to Palermo in Italy; Amsterdam to Vienna on the ‘Nightjet’; Bastia to Ajaccio through the Corsican interior; and Oslo to Bergen in Norway.