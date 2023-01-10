Dubliners guilty of new fashion faux-pas, says style guru Damien Broderick

Fashion influencer Damien Broderick has encouraged people to be more individual with their style

Wearing flip-flops around the city is the ultimate fashion faux-pas, according to Dublin’s newest style influencer.

Damien Broderick, from north Dublin, has turned his fashion flair into almost one million followers on TikTok and over half a million on Instagram.

The 31-year-old has encouraged his fellow Dubs to take a bit more pride in what they wear around the city.

“I don’t wear swimming trunks when I’m not in the pool, I don’t wear tracksuits when I’m not exercising. Flip-flops are not for the city, nobody wants to see your toes,” he said.

“I also wouldn’t be going on a date in shorts and crocs. Trust me, make the effort.”

Damien worked in retail before joining a luxury menswear magazine and eventually founding Raphoe online, a fashion newsletter producing exclusive articles and videos.

His overall aim is to inspire others to make braver and more individual choices when it comes to what they wear, especially younger Dubliners.

“I was inspired by my grandad, who wore a suit every day of his life, and started posting reels of the clothes I was wearing on Instagram,” Damien said.

“The point of my platform is to build up other people’s confidence to dress whatever way you want to dress. Try find your own style and dive in. Be yourself. Be individual.

“I think with men and young lads there is often a pressure to conform. Currently it’s Northface tracksuits and a Canada Goose jacket.

“If you’re a young man and all your mates are wearing the same thing, it must be very difficult to turn up in something different. They’re going to rip you out of it.

“It takes backbone to turn around to your mates and say ‘Do you know what? I don’t care, I’m going to dress whatever way I want’.

“It’s a fine line between confidence and cocky, but my confidence is unshakeable. I will walk down the street dressed like I’m on my way to a period drama.

“I don’t care what anybody thinks. I dress for me and I encourage everyone to dress for them,” he added.

Men could probably learn a few things from women in this sense, according to Damien.

“Women are at the forefront of fashion. Especially since the pandemic, women are becoming real individuals with their style.

“They don’t jump from trend to trend. They stick with stuff,” he said.