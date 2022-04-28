Dubliners encouraged to take part in first ever Lá Mór na Gaelige

Ola Majekodunmi will be one of the guest speakers at Lá Mór na Gaelige

The Bonny Men will perform live at Lá Mór na Gaelige on Parnell Square North

Dubliners are being encouraged to use their cúpla focail this weekend as part of an inaugural event celebrating the Irish language.

The first-ever Lá Mór na Gaelige takes place on Parnell Square North from 12-4pm on Sunday, May 1, offering everything from bodhrán lessons and food vendors, to traditional music and street spectacles.

The event, which will highlight the diversity of Irish language speakers in the capital, is a joint initiative of Dublin City Council and Conradh na Gaeilge.

There will be live performances from The Bonny Men, Scannal and Groovelines, as well as a gaelscoileanna talent show, a battle of the bands between gaelcholáistí and a céilí.

The Puball Cainte will include guest speakers such as Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, Bernard Dunne, Ola Majekodunmi, Seán Ó Dubhchon, Lisa Nic an Bhreithimh and the GaelGals, who will record a live podcast on the day.

There will be workshops teaching the basics of the bodhrán, concertina and sean-nós singing, in addition to mural painting with street artist Niall O Lochlainn.

The TG4 Bloc team will be available to demonstrate how to blog or create TikToks as Gaelige, while an Irish language tour of the Hugh Lane Gallery collection will also be held.

The event’s organisers stress that Irish speakers of all levels are invited to participate.

Julian de Spáinn, director of Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “I often hear people say that they would love to hear or use more Irish in Dublin but don’t get the opportunity – Lá Mór na Gaeilge will provide this.

“Fluent speakers or those with just a few words are all welcome. We have a fantastic programme of events planned and there will be something for everyone on the day.”

Funding for the event has been provided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media to help increase the use of Irish in Dublin.