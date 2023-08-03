Dublin woman transforms cabin into Barbie Dreamhouse

The log cabin Barbie Dreamhouse in Kinsealy takes inspiration from the Margot Robbie movie

A Barbie Dreamhouse, inspired by the Margot Robbie movie, has been created in north Dublin, complete with pink walls, beds, Barbie lampshades and a pink sofa.

A company based in north Dublin transformed what once was a “dull and grey” log cabin showroom into a pink palace perfect for Barbie sleepovers.

The makeover takes inspiration from the rustic charm of Ireland’s countryside, but with Barbie’s iconic glamour.

The Barbie house, created by Catriona Nolan from Donabate, is on display at the log cabin showrooms in Kinsealy, to inspire budding interior designers and Barbie fans alike.

Despite working within a limited budget, Catriona upcycled and budgeted to ensure every aspect of the makeover was sustainable and affordable.

Caitriona told Independent.ie: “It’s a Barbie Dreamhouse. It’s a two-bed log cabin. It needed a bit of a makeover; it was a little bit sad looking. I was inspired by the Barbie movie. I’ve seen it twice now.

“I did it all on a budget. It cost me a bit of paint, I got some bits in B&Q and upcycled the furniture that was already there.

“I made my own stickers, updated an old clock with some paint and glitter. There were some amazing bargains on Amazon as well, like the disco ball.

“It’s a happy place now, it was dull and grey. I didn’t want to spend a whole lot of money on it.

From thrifted furniture to clever DIY, every detail was carefully considered

“One of the bedrooms was left as it was because Barbie isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. There’s a sign on the door saying ‘beware, you’re now entering the real world’. If you see the movie, you’ll get it. There’s no pink in the room.

“It’s in Kinsealy. Anyone can go into the showroom, have a look, and get some photos in the Barbie cabin.”

The interior design combines natural elements like the exposed wooden beams, the iconic Barbie pink, along with a whitewash stain, creating a cosy atmosphere.

Catriona sourced affordable materials and repurposed existing items

Catriona sourced affordable materials and repurposed existing items to keep costs low without compromising on style.

She also kept sustainable practices in mind as the makeover incorporated eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient solutions, ensuring the carbon footprint remained small.