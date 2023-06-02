Dublin venue to host Barbie Land Dance Party ahead of Margot Robbie film release

Ahead of the Barbie movie launch next month, fans of the doll in Dublin can make their way to the Barbie Land Dance Party later this month.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are taking on the roles of Barbie and Ken in the first live action Barbie film, due to be released on July 21.

But until then, the Button Factory is hosting this event full of pink, neon, bleached hair, and everything else Barbie you can think of on June 16.

There’ll also be a Barbie photo booth, pink Hawaiian necklaces, merchandise and plenty of pink treats.

All of the Barbies and Kens in attendance need to be prepared for the pink decor, flooring, lighting and balloons.

The event organisers said: “Are You a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World? That’s fantastic because we just happen to be having the Barbie Party of the year, Kens are welcome too.

“Get ready to dance the night away at the Ball. Groove to the beats of chart-topping hits, enjoy mesmerising light displays, and show off your best moves on the dance floor. This party will be the ultimate Barbie extravaganza.”

Tickets cost €10 and are available on paradimeevents.com and Eventbrite.