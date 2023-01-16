Dublin theatre group explores Andrew Tate and modern masculinity

A Dublin theatre group is exploring the current state of masculinity and the impact of social media on young men.

As an answer to Andrew Tate and alpha male TikToks, the Project Arts Centre is hosting a performance called Manifest next month.

Brokentalkers, a theatre company formed by Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan, collaborates with artist Fiona Whelan and the Rialto Youth Project on What Does He Need?, a long-term initiative exploring how men and boys are shaped by the world they live in.

The project explores themes of violence, empathy, power and the suppression of vulnerability. Next month, their learnings will be presented on stage in Manifest.

“To understand the current state of masculinity, I suppose all you need to do is listen to the media,” Mr Keegan said.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the role men play in influencing each other, this is exactly the crux of what we’re trying to say through Manifest.”

Brokentalkers have been performing in Dublin for the past 20 years. The performance does not try to answer any questions, their intention is to start a dialogue with men, asking how they should behave in society.

“The theatre piece we’ve developed is really trying to shine a light on and how closely men are watched by younger men,” Mr Keegan said.

“The conversation around Andrew Tate has got everyone thinking about the negative influences social media can have on a young man.

“We’ve been struck by how closely the themes we’re working with line up with what’s happening in the media.”

The What Does He Need? project started in Rialto four years ago, hosting workshops, programmes and events with young men to understand and respond to their lived experiences.

Over the years, it has branched out to Smithfield, Stoneybatter and other parts of Dublin.

“One thing we look at is the suppression of vulnerability and of anything considered to be feminine,” artist Fiona Whelan said.

“Men and boys have spoken to us about this need they feel to hide some of their vulnerability, particularly in male spaces.

“On the other hand, there are themes of dominance and violence which need to be explored from a very young age.

“For example, the teddy bear in the main poster for Manifest comes from a story we heard from a mother who noticed her young boy started to hide his teddy when friends would come over.

“The teddy bear is synonymous with this vulnerability that really needs to be embraced, not hidden.”

Manifest explores toxic masculinity beyond men’s relationship with women, it speaks about how it can affect men’s relationships with themselves.

The themes explore how a denial of their own emotions can lead to mental health issues, violence and a rise in male suicide.

“With the way the world has shifted over the past couple of decades, many young men feel more alienated or marginalised. This has created a bit of a vacuum,” Mr Keegan said.

“Nefarious influences try to fill that void up by tricking them into thinking they need to behave in an overtly masculine or in a misogynistic way.

“It’s the idea that if they focus more on empowering themselves at the expense of others, like other men they perceive as weaker or women, that somehow that will validate them.”

Feidlim and Gary, who both grew up in Dublin, also use some of their personal experiences to see how the idea of masculinity has evolved in the city over the years.

“We both grew up in a time when we were exposed to off-the-cuff misogynistic comments from older boys or family members,” Mr Keegan said.

“It was also more acceptable to make a sexist joke on television back then – the kind of thing that has become ‘locker room’ talk in the post Donald Trump world.”

Many of these conversations have been carried over onto social media platforms where YouTubers and TikTokers use the alpha male rhetoric to belittle other men who may not act in stereotypically masculine ways.

“We have people like Andrew Tate trying to monetise this conversation by selling courses on how to be a ‘strong man’,” Mr Keegan said.

“I’ve no doubt they probably believe in what they are saying, but there’s also no doubt they’re doing it for commercial gain.”

Previews for Manifest begin at the Project Arts Theatre on February 23.