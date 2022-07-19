Dublin TD gives football tour during the Dáil summer break

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin is putting his love of soccer to good use. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Giving football tours is not what you’d usually expect to see your local TD getting up to during the summer holidays.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin is teaming up with Aprés match comedian Gary Cooke to do just that – a walking tour discussing the history of the beautiful game.

While the public are more accustomed to seeing the Dublin Bay North TD in the Dáil, the summer holidays have given him the chance to team up with his friend, Mr Cooke, to talk about their favourite subject - football.

“Myself and Gary have been doing the walking tour for almost two years now,” Deputy Ó Ríordáin said. “It started during Covid when he didn't have a lot of work going on.

“We both have an interest in football, and there isn't any other walking tour for football. It started on the northside and now it’s on the southside.

“I find politics can be quite negative, this allows me to talk about something I’m interested in outside of politics. Gary gets a buzz out of it. It’s all about football’s chequered history here.”

Deputy Ó Ríordáin said soccer was historically “frowned upon by official Ireland”.

The sport was banned by the GAA in 1905, when Rule 27 forbade any member from either participating or even watching foreign games.

Whatsapp Comedian and soccer fan Gary Cooke with former Ireland manager Brian Kerr

“During the tour we talk about different influences during our history, particularly Archbishop of Dublin, John Charles McQuaid,” Deputy Ó Ríordáin said.

In 1952, he lobbied to have an Ireland Vs Yugoslavia friendly game cancelled. However, by 1955, the FAI had rearranged the match at Dalymount Park, leaving McQuaid furious.

“In Dublin, soccer has always been the game,” Deputy Ó Ríordáin said. “I was a teacher in Sheriff Street and soccer is their game.”

Deputy Ó Ríordáin believes a “narrow mindset still exists” with regards to soccer in Ireland.

“There's still a view that if you play soccer in certain communities, it’s still looked down upon, not as many schools embrace it.”

The politician, who plays for the Oireachtas soccer team, was on the losing squad against Mounjoy prisoners earlier this month.

When reminded about the 9-5 scoreline, the deputy responded: “Well, you could have guessed who’d win.”

The 90-minute Football Walking Tour takes place on Saturday, July 30. Tickets are €15 via The Little Museum of Dublin.