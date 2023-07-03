Dublin stylist regrets ‘throwing out my Y2K clothes because they’re all back in fashion’

Dublin stylist Courtney Smith says she regrets throwing out clothes from her teenage years in the late ‘90s as they’re all back in fashion now.

The creative director said vintage style is currently popular, boosted by the move towards slow fashion.

“I was in a vintage shop in the city centre and it had Y2K stuff and I thought, why didn’t I hang onto all my pieces from when I was like 18 because they’re back in fashion,” she said.

“I’m into buying vintage or second-hand, I love clothes that tell a story, it’s so great that it’s not niche anymore.

“I think people used to be afraid of buying vintage or second-hand, I think they used to think it was smelly or dirty.

“Now it’s a phenomenon, people realise they can get amazing bargains, unique pieces that you can’t get any more or you can hunt down designer pieces you’ve always wanted.

“It’s a really clever way to shop and get a great wardrobe. It’s a great way to stand out from the crowd and not spend too much money,” she added.

Courtney has joined a growing movement of people reselling fashion pieces online, alongside the likes of Tasha Ghouri and Tom Clare from Love Island who are promoting the slow fashion movement.

“Love Island was so fast fashion orientated at the beginning. For me, it’s more interesting to watch a show like that when you’re looking at interesting clothing,” Courtney said.

“A lot of it has to do with Covid as well. A lot of people started being more conscious about how they were spending.

“There’s been a movement happening in the last few years, I think people are moving in the slow fashion direction.

“They want better quality pieces that last longer and live in your wardrobe a lot longer. We’re over this trend of wearing something once and getting rid of it. The beauty of it is that it’s way cheaper.

“I found a Jacquemus dress for €150, but if I bought it brand new it would’ve been over €600. It was barely worn; I’d say it was worn once to a wedding and someone sold it on. You’re getting great brands for a fraction of the price.

“I’m less likely to part with something in my wardrobe unless it doesn’t fit me anymore or can have a better life somewhere else. The pieces I buy now, I plan to keep forever.

“Selling online too is a great way to clear out your wardrobe and make sure you’ve your own version of a capsule wardrobe.”