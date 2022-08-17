Dublin street artist paints tribute to Patrick Kavanagh’s lost love

A Dublin artist who painted a tribute to Patrick Kavanagh and his long lost love, says he never knew he was doing so near the poet’s former home.

Leeson Street Upper is now graced by a tribute to Kavanagh, Hilda Moriarty and the song Raglan Road, as part of the Dublin Canvas community art project.

Andy McCarthy (39), from Palmerstown, said he’d always “loved” Raglan Road, but had no idea the song, which lays bare Kavanagh's unrequited love for Moriarty, had actually been penned by the poet.

Like many others, he believed the song was written by The Dubliners. When he discovered the origin story, Andy decided to set about trying to find the perfect spot to create a painting to commemorate the song.

Though he’d been waiting for years to secure a spot on Raglan Road itself, when Dublin Canvas made an old utility box on Upper Leeson Street available, Andy said: “This was close enough.”

He set about designing and then painting the art, which took several hours to create. However, Andy had no idea of the area’s connection to Kavanagh.

“I’d waited years for the opportunity to paint Kavanagh on Raglan Road but l took my chance when the box became available on Upper Leeson Street.

“While I was painting the box, this older lady was chatting to me, telling me Patrick Kavanagh had lived in a house nearby and she used to do knick-knacks on his door as a child.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’d waited all that time for a spot on Raglan Road and I was on a street near where he lived, painting Kavanagh.”

Raglan Road was inspired by Kavanagh's love for Hilda Moriarty

Raglan Road was inspired by Kavanagh's love for Hilda Moriarty

The father-of-two, who works as a graphic designer, has painted several boxes as part of the community art project.

“I’ve loved art since I was around five,” he said. “That was when I won a competition for it and it’s just always been my most peaceful place ever since.

“To me, art has always been about creating something that could stay there for a month or a year. That’s a nice feeling, it adds something to our streets and gives people a focal point.”

Andy has even painted a box outside his old primary school, St Lorcan’s in Palmerstown.

“That painting is of a child on their way home from school,” he said. “There’s a message reading, Slán abhaile, or safe home. I also painted Grace Evelyn Gifford Plunkett outside Kilmainham Gaol.

“When an opportunity arises to reach into the past and give it a modern take and make people aware of historical figures, it’s great.”

Andy’s daughter, Drew (3), and son, Emmet (5), are already budding artists, walking in their father’s footsteps.

“The children help me sometimes with art. They are my biggest critics and I go to them for the most honest opinions. They say straight away if they like something or not.”

The artist praised the Dublin Canvas project, saying it had presented him with “many opportunities to meet people”.

“It’s given so many people the chance to display their work, where otherwise they may not have been able to,” he said.