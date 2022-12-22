Dublin restaurant serving sugar-coated ‘Buddy the Elf’ spaghetti

Dublin restaurant Sprezzatura, in Rathmines, has created its very own Buddy the Elf spaghetti

Buddy the Elf will be gracing our TV screens again this Christmas, and one Dublin restaurant has created a dish in his honour.

In a famous scene from the much-loved movie, Buddy decides to whip up some spaghetti for breakfast, with an Elf twist: maple syrup.

So, if you want to eat like Buddy too, you can order this spaghetti from Sprezzatura in Rathmines and Camden Market.

“It’s the spaghetti we make fresh in house every morning,” Operations Manager Alan Graham said. “It consists of maple syrup, chocolate candies and mini marshmallows.

“The idea is to have a little bit of fun and take inspiration from Buddy the Elf. It’s not something we would normally have on our menu, but we said we’d try something a little bit different.

“It’s a joint collaboration between ourselves and Deliveroo to celebrate our anniversary of working together.”

Owner of Sprezzatura, Thom Lawson, added: “We’re delighted to be partners with Deliveroo and bring our famed pasta dishes to more people than ever before.

“What better way to celebrate the festive season by re-creating the pasta dish which is loved by Santa’s elves - the chefs in our kitchen have had tons of fun preparing their favourite Christmas Spaghetti.”

You can order the wacky, but wonderful, festive spaghetti on December 22 and 23, as well as December 27 to 30.