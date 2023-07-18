Dublin restaurant named one of the top 10 steakhouses in the world

Co-managing director of the Buckley Collection, Stephen Buckley, outside the Pembroke Street store. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A Dublin restaurant has been named one of the top 10 steakhouses in the world.

FX Buckley, on Lower Pembroke Street, was voted number six worldwide for its steak, making it “the highest climber in Europe” in the annual online review.

Parrilla Don Julio, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was named as this year’s overall winner of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

It was followed by Hawksmoor, in London, and American Cut Tribeca, in New York. FX Buckley came in sixth place and was praised for the quality of its Irish beef. No other Irish steakhouse made the top 101 list this year.

The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants review read: “100pc Irish – 100pc quality. The Buckley family has achieved legendary status in Dublin over the last six generations – originally as butchers and purveyors of the finest quality meats, and subsequently as operators of some of the nation’s favourite steakhouses, gastropubs and bars.

“At FX Buckley they source their own Angus and Hereford beef, which means they know exactly what’s being served on their restaurant tables.

“The steak cuts from heifers only are grazed for at least two years on the finest quality Irish grass, which means there’s lots of time for a good layer of marbling to build up – for that extra special flavour.

“Although we have known the benefits of Irish beef for a long time, the quality on offer has been very good.

“FX Buckley has left a lasting impression with us and is new in our top 10 of our list of the World’s Best Steak Restaurants.”

The Buckley Collection is a group of steakhouses, gastro pubs, bars and a grocery store. They also do business in Moore Street and Monkstown.

Stephen Buckley, Managing Director at The Buckley collection, told Independent.ie: “We are absolutely thrilled to be ranked No.6 on the prestigious list of the top 101 steak restaurants in the world.

“We are honoured to be placed amongst the best in the world and be the only Irish restaurant to feature on the 2023 list.

“As meat experts, we pride ourselves on showcasing the best of Irish beef and serve only 100pc Irish, traditional heritage breeds,” he added.

FX Buckley on Pembroke Street was voted one of the top steakhouses in the world

The Buckley Collection posted on Instagram: “Out of the top 101 steak restaurants in the world, we’ve proudly claimed the No. 6 spot, making us the highest climber in Europe and the only Irish restaurant on the 2023 list!

“This incredible achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the continuous support and appreciation of our amazing patrons. Your love for our exceptional steaks has propelled us to new heights!

“A big shout-out and heartfelt thanks to the esteemed team at @worldbeststeakrestaurants for recognizing our commitment to excellence and for including us in this prestigious ranking.”

Describing their quality of beef, they added: “At FX Buckley, we take immense pride in our commitment to quality and flavour. Our beef boasts distinctive marbling, a result of allowing the cattle to graze for two years or more.

“To elevate our beef to unparalleled levels of taste, we dry-age it for 28 days in state-of-the-art meat lockers. This meticulous process intensifies the flavours and tenderness.

“Once our beef is ready for the table, our master butcher cuts it to your taste right in your chosen FX Buckley restaurant.

“Then, we cook it to perfection at 350C in our high-temperature charcoal ovens. This ensures that every bit of flavour and juiciness is sealed in, resulting in a mouthwatering culinary masterpiece.”

