Dublin pub’s secret connection to Michael Collins revealed

Room 2 at O'Neill's pub on Pearse Street, Dublin, is said to have historic connections to Michael Collins

A Dublin pub’s unique connection to Michael Collins, kept secret for over 80 years, is now offering tourists a chance to be part of history.

Collins used one of the guestrooms at O’Neills, on Pearse Street, as a safe house for meetings and is said to have stayed there the night before Bloody Sunday.

For an entire generation, the secret was concealed by the O’Neill family, who feared any political affiliation could have interfered with their business.

Finally, 18 years ago, the amazing history was revealed to former O’Neill’s co-owner, Gerry Mullins (64), by his father Maurice, who’d kept the history secret for a generation.

“This happened in 1920 but my father didn't speak about it until 2004, nearly 100 years later,” Gerry told Independent.ie. “We weren’t told due to the old post civil war issues.

“My grandfather, Edmund, who owned the pub during that time, would have kept quiet about which side their affiliation was because he was in business.

“Back then, most people didn't speak about it at all. Edmund passed the pub on to my father in the late 1940s.

“My father was getting on in age and one day in the pub, he saw an old poster saying ‘Dan Breen, Wanted dead or alive’. That’s when he told me Breen used to stay upstairs with Sean Treacy and Collins.”

The O’Neills, who ran the pub for over 300 years, sold the premises during the pandemic to Corvus Hospitality. The company is keen to let customers and tourists know about the heritage gem.

The company wrote online about its “strong connection” to Collins, as the country continues to mark the centenary year of the historic figure’s death.

A guest room above the pub had been a refuge for Collins and leading volunteers Dan Breen and Sean Treacy, manager of O’Neill’s guesthouse, Deirdre Mullins, said.

“We have an eight bedroom guest house upstairs,” she told Independent.ie. “Room 2 is where Collins is said to have stayed and used it as a safehouse for meetings.

“There’s all these different stories, including that he stayed there the night before the historic events of Bloody Sunday.”

Gerry said he’d asked his father why he never revealed to his family what had taken place at the pub.

“He just said he never felt there was any need to change the stance they’d always had on not talking politics,” Gerry said. “I was surprised nothing was said in all of that time.

“The O’Neills were from Tipperary originally and it’s possible that’s how there was a connection between Breen and Treacy, as they were from Tipperary too. It’s probably why they stayed at the pub and then, of course, they knew Collins.

“I’m sure there was great risk in providing accommodation at that time. If you were found to be hiding volunteers, the Black and Tans would have burned places down.

“O’Neill’s took a risk providing a safe house for Michael Collins, Breen and Treacy and others, so they kept their own counsel for many years after.

“But it is, of course, a very interesting part of the pub and my family’s history.”

Deirdre said the company has “kept true to the Victorian feel as much as possible” in the room where Collins stayed.

She believes Irish people and tourists would “love to see the tangible part of Michael Collins’ history” by staying in the room.

The rate starts at €129 for the en-suite twin room with two single beds.