Dublin pub hosts crisp festival with sandwich competitions, onion ring challenges and blind taste tests

Mr Tayto at Eatyard in Phibsboro ahead of the Crisp Festival this weekend

A Dublin pub is hosting a four-day Crisp Festival which will be filled with Tayto sandwiches, onion ring challenges and blind taste tests.

Eatyard is a permanent street food market beside The Bernard Shaw in Phibsboro which hosts different food vendors, events, markets and talks throughout the year.

This is the third year of the Crisp Festival, taking place each evening from today until Sunday.

“We ‘Wheelie’ love crisps here in Ireland, be it wafer thin slices of deep-fried spuds or corn shaped snacks with filthy, delicious flavours,” the organisers said.

“The darlings of our nostalgic taste buds, we eat them as snacks, in sandwiches, as a stopgap dinner in the pub and party food.

“Crisps have always been there for us, so we decided it was about time we celebrated them once again.”

The man of the hour, Mr Tayto, will be there to launch the festival, which also features music bingo and drag queen performances.

You can expect a tuck shop, tasting menu, blind taste contests, a DIY crisp sambo making competition, a Jonnie Onion Ring challenge, bottomless crunch and a crispy quiz.

There will also be crisp and pint deals at the festival along with DJs, bands and entertainers throughout the four days.

Tickets are €10 per day and include a packet of crisps of your choice and a pint on arrival.

Organisers have said kids are welcome before 8pm, but it isn’t set up as a family-friendly event and there isn’t any child-focused entertainment or games.