Dublin named as one of the world’s best cities for singletons

Dublin's Love Lane at Crampton Court. The city has been named 13th best in the world for dating. Pic: Arthur Carron

Dublin is one of the best places in the world for singletons, according to a new survey.

The city ranked 13th among the best cities to find love, according to the Big7 Travel website.

With its romantic and colourful alleyways and pristine beaches, it’s perhaps no surprise that Barcelona was named as the number one city for romance.

London was ranked second on the list as a “serious mecca for singles”, while Berlin – where 51pc of the population are single – placed third for its “open attitude to sex and relationships”.

However, Dublin’s ‘Dirty Old Town’ could be an ideal spot for dating, if this love guide is to be believed.

Big7 Travel writes: “You’ll certainly have the luck of the Irish when it comes to Dublin. Not only is it one of the happiest cities in the world, but it’s also one of the top Tinder cities in Europe.

“If you prefer to meet people in person, Dublin has at least six regular speed-dating events for a mix of ages.

“Add that to the cities buzzing nightlife (nearly 20 venues per 100,000 people) and you’ve got one of the best cities in Europe for single people.”

The study compiled data from dating apps and the opinions of those living in the city. The least likely place to find a love life is Tirana in Albania, according to the survey.

The website stated that while Tirana “enjoys a buzzing nightlife”, love was less likely to bloom here. Antwerp in Belgium placed 49 and Zagreb in Croatia, 47th.

The website said Tinder is the most popular dating app but it felt “many singletons are getting a bit fed up with the (sometimes) aimless swiping or scrolling”.

“This has led to the rise in a desire for more authentic meeting opportunities, such as singles events and speed-dating,” it added.